All Huskers

John Cook, Dani Busboom Kelly Recognized During Nebrasketball Game

The third and fourth Nebraska volleyball coaches were honored during a timeout at Thursday's Nebraska men's basketball game against Illinois.

Kaleb Henry

Dani Busboom Kelly and John Cook embrace while being recognized during a first-half break in the Nebraska-Illinois men's basketball game.
Dani Busboom Kelly and John Cook embrace while being recognized during a first-half break in the Nebraska-Illinois men's basketball game. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Husker Nation takes its volleyball seriously.

During a timeout in the first half of the Nebraska men's basketball game against Illinois, the now retired John Cook and incoming volleball coach Dani Busboom Kelly were honored. The Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd reacted properly, with thunderous applause.

Cook held his retirement press conference Thursday morning, saying his proudest accomplishment is getting to hand the program over to a native Nebraskan who played for the Huskers.

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach John Cook is recognized during a break in the first half against Illinois.
John Cook joins in the applause for his successor, Dani Busboom Kelly. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Kelly Busboom will officially be introduced next Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The event, which is set for 2 p.m. CST, will be open to the public.

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly is introduced during a break in the first half against Illinois
Dani Busboom Kelly waves to fans as she is introduced Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Other coverage of the Nebraska volleyball transition:

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Volleyball