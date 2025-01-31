John Cook, Dani Busboom Kelly Recognized During Nebrasketball Game
Husker Nation takes its volleyball seriously.
During a timeout in the first half of the Nebraska men's basketball game against Illinois, the now retired John Cook and incoming volleball coach Dani Busboom Kelly were honored. The Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd reacted properly, with thunderous applause.
Cook held his retirement press conference Thursday morning, saying his proudest accomplishment is getting to hand the program over to a native Nebraskan who played for the Huskers.
Kelly Busboom will officially be introduced next Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The event, which is set for 2 p.m. CST, will be open to the public.
