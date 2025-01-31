After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Ends the Six-Game Losing Streak in Overtime Win Over No. 18 Illinois
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow react to Nebrasketball's upset win over Illinois.
In this story:
Nebraska's long, long national nightmare is over! The Huskers survive in OT and pick up their first win in almost a month.
Listen to Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow below.
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Snaps Losing Streak, Upsets No. 18 Illinois
MORE: Nebraska Football Tight End Heinrich Haarberg Claims Dunk Contest Victory
MORE: John Cook, Dani Busboom Kelly Recognized During Nebrasketball Game
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Bounces Back, Holds Off Purdue
MORE: Nebraska's Dani Busboom Kelly to Be Second-Highest Paid NCAA Volleyball Coach
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published