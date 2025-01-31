All Huskers

Nebraska Football Tight End Heinrich Haarberg Claims Dunk Contest Victory

The former Husker quarterback won the annual Nebraska football dunk contest during halftime of the Nebraska basketball game Illinois.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg rushes for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Wisconsin.
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg rushes for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Heinrich Haarberg had his revenge on the hardwood.

After falling to teammate Jeremiah Charles in last year's Nebraska football dunk contest, the former Husker quarterback turned tight end claimed the annual title at halftime of the Nebraska men's basketball battle against Illinois. Haarberg turned in a windmill dunk to wow the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd, earning the popular vote and the title.

Haarberg faced stiff competition from Charles, who did his own stylish dunk, elevating from near the mid-free throw line to hammer down a switching-hand slam. Charles won the event in 2024 with a 360 dunk followed by a between-the-legs finish.

Haarbeg also took down teammates Connor Schutt, Emmett Johnson and Dasan McCullough. Last year, the quarterback faced former defensive lineman Kai Wallin, Charles, tight end Thomas Fidone, and Johnson. Following Haarberg's windmill dunk, starting quarterback Dylan Raiola - wearing a Keisei Tominaga jersey - provided a chest bump to his teammate and 2024 backup.

Fans in attendance also spoke online about Haarbeg's performance, noting the former quarterback's athleticism in his performance.

Haarberg told the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd during the break that "we've got big things planned too" per Brian Christopherson of Husker247. Haarberg made the switch to tight end periodically throughout the 2024 season, seeing time on the field as an additional weapon for Raiola, but maintained his backup-quarterback status until the Pinstripe Bowl.

Haarberg, Charles and the rest of the Nebraska football program await the start of spring practices. Athletic director Troy Dannen announced Wednesday that final day of spring practices will be April 26, with a "fall sports preview" planned in place of the traditional Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

