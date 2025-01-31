Nebraska Football Tight End Heinrich Haarberg Claims Dunk Contest Victory
Heinrich Haarberg had his revenge on the hardwood.
After falling to teammate Jeremiah Charles in last year's Nebraska football dunk contest, the former Husker quarterback turned tight end claimed the annual title at halftime of the Nebraska men's basketball battle against Illinois. Haarberg turned in a windmill dunk to wow the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd, earning the popular vote and the title.
Haarberg faced stiff competition from Charles, who did his own stylish dunk, elevating from near the mid-free throw line to hammer down a switching-hand slam. Charles won the event in 2024 with a 360 dunk followed by a between-the-legs finish.
Haarbeg also took down teammates Connor Schutt, Emmett Johnson and Dasan McCullough. Last year, the quarterback faced former defensive lineman Kai Wallin, Charles, tight end Thomas Fidone, and Johnson. Following Haarberg's windmill dunk, starting quarterback Dylan Raiola - wearing a Keisei Tominaga jersey - provided a chest bump to his teammate and 2024 backup.
Fans in attendance also spoke online about Haarbeg's performance, noting the former quarterback's athleticism in his performance.
Haarberg told the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd during the break that "we've got big things planned too" per Brian Christopherson of Husker247. Haarberg made the switch to tight end periodically throughout the 2024 season, seeing time on the field as an additional weapon for Raiola, but maintained his backup-quarterback status until the Pinstripe Bowl.
Haarberg, Charles and the rest of the Nebraska football program await the start of spring practices. Athletic director Troy Dannen announced Wednesday that final day of spring practices will be April 26, with a "fall sports preview" planned in place of the traditional Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
