Nebraska Men's Basketball Snaps Losing Streak, Upsets No. 18 Illinois
What a way to end the losing streak.
After dropping six consecutive games, Nebraska men's basketball upset No. 18 Illinois in overtime Thursday, 80-74. The Huskers improve to 13-8 on the year and 3-7 in the Big Ten Conference while the Illini fall to 14-7 overall and 6-5 in the league.
Nebraska never trailed in the game, but did have to hold off Illinois in the final minute of regulation. The Illini had the ball in the closing seconds but couldn't get a clean look, sending the game to overtime.
In the extra frame, the teams exchanged buckets before Brice Williams took over. The senior eight straight points to put the game away for the Big Red.
Williams finished with 27 points, adding eight rebounds and four assists. Connor Essegian (14) and Juwan Gary (13) also scored in double figures.
The Huskers shot 39.7% for the game, including 5-of-20 from deep. The Illini shot 35.6% overall, making 10-of-42 3s.
The big difference in the game came from taking care of the ball. Nebraska had 15 assists and jsut six turnovers, while Illinois had seven assists and 17 turnovers.
The Illini won the rebounding battle 58-42, grabbing 20 offensive boards.
Nebraska goes back on the road Sunday to face No. 16 Oregon. Tip from Eugene is set for 6:30 p.m. CST on FS1.
