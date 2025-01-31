All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Snaps Losing Streak, Upsets No. 18 Illinois

The Huskers end their six-game losing streak with a ranked win.

Kaleb Henry

Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) dunks the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) and guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) dunks the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) and guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
What a way to end the losing streak.

After dropping six consecutive games, Nebraska men's basketball upset No. 18 Illinois in overtime Thursday, 80-74. The Huskers improve to 13-8 on the year and 3-7 in the Big Ten Conference while the Illini fall to 14-7 overall and 6-5 in the league.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska never trailed in the game, but did have to hold off Illinois in the final minute of regulation. The Illini had the ball in the closing seconds but couldn't get a clean look, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, the teams exchanged buckets before Brice Williams took over. The senior eight straight points to put the game away for the Big Red.

Williams finished with 27 points, adding eight rebounds and four assists. Connor Essegian (14) and Juwan Gary (13) also scored in double figures.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) is helped up by forward Andrew Morgan (23) and guard Sam Hoiberg (1).
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) is helped up by forward Andrew Morgan (23) and guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Huskers shot 39.7% for the game, including 5-of-20 from deep. The Illini shot 35.6% overall, making 10-of-42 3s.

The big difference in the game came from taking care of the ball. Nebraska had 15 assists and jsut six turnovers, while Illinois had seven assists and 17 turnovers.

The Illini won the rebounding battle 58-42, grabbing 20 offensive boards.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Rollie Worster (24) drives against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3).
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Rollie Worster (24) drives against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska goes back on the road Sunday to face No. 16 Oregon. Tip from Eugene is set for 6:30 p.m. CST on FS1.

Box score

