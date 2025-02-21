Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Michigan and Michigan State Collide
The most important game of the year in the Big Ten could be taking place this weekend.
The Wolverines and Spartans collide in a showdown that will kick off the last weekend in February. Here are the best three games of the weekend in the Big Ten that you need to be ready for.
No. 12 Michigan vs. No. 14 Michigan State (Friday, 8 p.m. EST)
Michigan and Michigan State are set to renew their rivalry on Friday night in Ann Arbor, with both teams jockeying for position at the top of the Big Ten standings. The 12th-ranked Wolverines, undefeated at home this season, will look to extend their dominance at Crisler Center, while the 14th-ranked Spartans aim to steal a crucial road victory.
Michigan enters the matchup fresh off a narrow win over Ohio State, powered by Vladislav Goldin’s 20-point performance. On the other side, Michigan State has been equally impressive in conference play, sitting at 12-3 in the Big Ten with a balanced scoring attack led by Jaden Akins and Jase Richardson.
A key factor in this matchup will be Michigan’s perimeter shooting, as the Wolverines average over nine made three-pointers per game, a notable advantage over the Spartans' defense. Michigan State, however, has been efficient offensively, scoring 79.1 points per game—eight more than Michigan typically allows.
With both teams eyeing a top spot in the conference and this being their first meeting of the season, expect a high-stakes battle in Ann Arbor.
Illinois vs. No. 3 Duke (Saturday, 8 p.m. EST)
Duke and Illinois are set to clash in New York City on Saturday night, with the third-ranked Blue Devils looking to continue their dominance while the Fighting Illini aim for a signature win. This is a chance for the Big Ten to get a signature non-conference win.
Illinois, unlike Duke, has struggled recently, dropping six of its last ten. However, the Illini remain one of the country’s top rebounding teams, led by Tomislav Ivisic, and will look to use their size to challenge Duke’s frontcourt. The Blue Devils, paced by star freshman Cooper Flagg, have been a force offensively, averaging 81.0 points per game while holding opponents to just 62.7 over their last ten outings.
The key matchup will be Illinois’ ability to score against Duke’s suffocating defense. The Illini have the firepower, averaging 83.9 points per game, but stopping Duke’s balanced attack will be a challenge. With both teams excelling on the glass and bringing contrasting styles, expect a physical, high-energy battle under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.
Indiana vs. No. 13 Purdue (Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST)
Indiana and Purdue meet once again on Sunday in Bloomington, renewing one of college basketball’s most storied rivalries. The Hoosiers will look to snap Purdue’s recent dominance in the series, as the Boilermakers have won three straight, including an 81-76 victory last month in West Lafayette.
Indiana pushed Purdue to the brink in that first meeting. This time, Indiana will have the advantage of playing in front of a raucous home crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Purdue enters the matchup on a three-game skid but remains a dangerous team, led by junior guard Braden Smith, who fills the stat sheet with 16.1 points, 8.8 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. Junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has been a consistent scoring force, averaging a team-high 19.6 points.
With both teams battling for Big Ten positioning, this showdown has high stakes. Indiana will aim to protect its home court, while Purdue looks to snap its losing streak and continue its dominance in the rivalry. Expect another intense chapter in this classic Big Ten battle.
