The I-80 Club Remembers Greg Sharpe

Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson discuss the passing of Greg Sharpe and all the good he brought into the world. From memories of his beginnings with Nebraska, to how important it was to have him take over the job at the exact time he did.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

After a discussion about Nebraska basketball's tough road loss at Penn State, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson discuss the passing of Greg Sharpe and all the good he brought into the world. From memories of his beginnings with Nebraska, to how important it was to have him take over the job at the exact time he did. Jack talks about grief and how it evolves over time and so much more.

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

