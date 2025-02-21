The I-80 Club Remembers Greg Sharpe
Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson discuss the passing of Greg Sharpe and all the good he brought into the world. From memories of his beginnings with Nebraska, to how important it was to have him take over the job at the exact time he did.
In this story:
After a discussion about Nebraska basketball's tough road loss at Penn State, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson discuss the passing of Greg Sharpe and all the good he brought into the world. From memories of his beginnings with Nebraska, to how important it was to have him take over the job at the exact time he did. Jack talks about grief and how it evolves over time and so much more.
Watch the entire episode below.
