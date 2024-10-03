All Huskers

McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 5

Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

Matt McMaster

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is all smiles during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is all smiles during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
18. Northwestern (2-2, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]

Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch (12) passes against the Washington Huskies.
Sep 21, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch (12) passes against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Bye week for the Cats. The same sentiment is still the same a week later: This team is going nowhere unless its quarterback play improves.

17. Purdue (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]

Purdue Boilermakers running back Reggie Love III (23) is tackled.
Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Reggie Love III (23) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (18) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Once again, the Boilermakers outperformed and were overmatched at home. They had a shot to upset the Cornhuskers, thanks to Nebraska's poor first-half performance, but their offense never got off the ground. Purdue's lack of strength on both lines is why this season will be long.

16. UCLA (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]

regon Ducks defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell (90) hits UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4).
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell (90) hits UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) as he throws the ball during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Outcoached and out-talented by Oregon. It’s a transition year for the Bruins.

15. Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14 ]

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) throws against the Southern California Trojans.
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) throws against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Badgers fell apart in the second half against the USC Trojans. What I find most interesting is that Wisconsin looked best when running the ball and dominating USC upfront, as opposed to running Luke Fickell’s air raid offense. I’ll get ahead of it now. Fickell will be gone in the next two seasons.

14. Michigan State (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]

Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Jalen Satchell (93) looks up at the clock towards the end of the third quarter.
Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Jalen Satchell (93) looks up at the clock towards the end of the third quarter the NCAA football game against Ohio State University at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Ohio State won 38-7. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They just can’t compete with powerhouses like Ohio State. And it will be hard to estimate when they will be able to do it again.

13. Maryland (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 13]

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) tackles Maryland Terrapins tight end Dylan Wade (0).
Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) tackles Maryland Terrapins tight end Dylan Wade (0) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Played a great game against the Hoosiers but could not keep up with their high-powered offense.

12. Minnesota (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant jumps trying to block the field goal attempt by Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant jumps trying to block the field goal attempt by Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich during first-half action between Michigan and Minnesota at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only did they play an incredible second half, but the Gophers were robbed of a chance to steal a victory in the Big House after an incorrect offside penalty overturned their onside kick recovery. Despite the loss, Minnesota has a great opportunity to turn their misfortune into momentum, which can lead to wins.

11. Washington (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week:11 ]

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) catches the ball a touchdown pass.
Sep 27, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) catches the ball a touchdown pass during the second half against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Played Rutgers to the wire on Friday. The Huskies are the type of team that is not going to win a conference or national championship but can beat any team in the country. They play like it’s game seven every night, and it’s hard not to admire that.

10. Iowa (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jermari Harris (27) celebrates his teams win after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers
Sep 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jermari Harris (27) celebrates his teams win after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Bye week changes nothing for me when analyzing this team. Until they find a quarterback, they’re an average football team.

9. Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti talks to the defense during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti talks to the defense during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Curt Cignetti is a winner, and quarterback Kurtis Rourke is the real deal. It was a great game and a hell of a win for the Hoosiers. Something magical is brewing in Bloomington.

8. Nebraska (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week:8 ]

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson pushes off against Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman.
Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) pushes off against Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Despite having an awful first half, the Huskers got the job done as road favorites. That sentence hasn’t been written as much as Nebraska would like over the last decade. Their matchup against Rutgers this week will be a great test for this emerging program.

7. Rutgers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 7]

Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies at SHI Stadium.
Sep 27, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Another week, another tough win for this Rutgers team. Nothing flashy about Schiano’s boys. They’re old, disciplined, and know how to win football games, which is challenging for any team. Their game against the Cornhuskers is going to be a slobberknocker.

6. Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]

Michigan Wolverines place kicker Dominic Zvada (96) lifts up the Little Brown Jug.
Sep 28, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines place kicker Dominic Zvada (96) lifts up the Little Brown Jug after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The “Second Half Wolverines” are real, but not in a good way. The Wolverines have a -31 point differential in the second half over their last three games. Despite the fact they’ve does so with wins, it's hard to feel great about the Maize and Blue’s chances of going back-to-back are this year.

5. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]

Penn State linebacker Kobe King (41) tackles Illinois running back Josh McCray (6).
Penn State linebacker Kobe King (41) tackles Illinois running back Josh McCray (6) in the third quarter of a Big Ten football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, Illinois lost. But as 17-point underdogs, they went to one of the toughest places to play in the country and nearly beat Penn State. Despite suffering a defeat this week, they’re a better team than we thought they were.

4. USC (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]

Southern California Trojans and Wisconsin Badgers at the line of scrimmage.
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans and Wisconsin Badgers at the line of scrimmage in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What makes their win over Wisconsin impressive is they got their asses whipped in the first half. They got pushed around, and the Badgers did about anything they wanted in the first 30 minutes of the game. But give Lincoln Riley credit; he had his guys ready to go in the second half as they outscored Wisconsin 28-0.

3. Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 3]

UCLA Bruins defensive back Kaylin Moore (9) dives at Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20).
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Kaylin Moore (9) dives at Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

I’m not really buying stock into anything Oregon does until they play Ohio State. We know they are talented, and we know they are a good team. The only way they’ll move up from three is if they beat OSU.

2. Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) carries the ball in the fourth quarter of a Big Ten football game against Illinois
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) carries the ball in the fourth quarter of a Big Ten football game against Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Illinois is better than we thought, but the Nittany Lions held their ground and got the job done. After watching a lot of the game, I think Illinois is just that damn good. I am not overly concerned with Penn State’s performance.

1. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke intercepts a pass from Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke intercepts a pass from Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles as tight end Jack Velling looks on during the third quarter at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They whooped Spartan butt, and future first-round draft pick Jeremiah Smith looked good doing it. They’re better than everyone else until proven otherwise.

