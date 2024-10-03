Pinnacle Bank Arena Showcases New Court Design for Nebraska Basketball
Nebraska basketball’s home digs will have a new, simpler look to begin the 2024-25 campaign.
Pinnacle Bank Arena, the home of Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball, looks to don a new look, including a different mid-court logo from previous iterations. A photo was shared on Thursday morning from transfer guard Connor Essegian’s X account. The view is from a corner of the facility.
Husker fans and media were quick to notice the change of the half court logo, which in seasons past has showcased a state of Nebraska outline with the red block ‘N’ logo at center court. Instead, the traditional Nebraska "N" logo sits alone at the mid-court mark.
The original design showcased the state outline in a darker hardwood than the rest of the floor, although the different colored wood shared the same tone as the mid-range location. The state’s capital city, Lincoln, was also signified with a star on the court.
Pinnacle Bank Arena has been the competitive home for Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball since the area opened for the 2013-14 season. Nebraska men’s basketball has ranked in the top-25 nationally in attendance every season since the move from the Bob Devaney Sports Center, as the Huskers set a school record with 18 home wins last season. The men were also a perfect 10-0 at PBA in Big Ten play.
The Husker women have shared similar success in Lincoln, having gone 131-46 in the past 11 seasons downtown. NU has ranked in the top-15 nationally in women’s basketball attendance, contributing to five wins over top-10 teams since the arena’s opening.
PBA has also hosted the Nebraska School Activities Association state volleyball and basketball tournaments for statewide high school championships, as well as the Big Ten Wrestling tournament in 2022.
The Husker basketball teams continue their runs up to the season, beginning with Opening Night at The Railyard Friday. The Husker men will host their Red-White scrimmage on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center before welcoming Grand Valley State on Sunday, Oct. 27 for their opening exhibition matchup at PBA. The Husker women will host Doane for their exhibition contest on the same date.
Both Husker programs open the regular season at PBA on Nov. 4.
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 5
MORE: Jeremy Pernell's Mailbag: A Husker Football Assistant Who Should Be on Notice & More
MORE: I-80 Club: ESPN's Max Olson on Nebraska's 4-1 Start, The Rutgers Matchup, and The First Month of College Football
MORE: What to Expect from Rutgers' Offense vs. Nebraska
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Roundtable: Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg Discusses Medical Procedure, Transfer Portal, & Travel Grind
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.