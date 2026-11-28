

Welcome to a belated Nebrasketball Meme Army Memes of the Game for the Southern game!



*The Meme Committee apologizes for the tardiness, but Thanksgiving prep, cooking, and family time took priority.



Also, for those who are new here, you can find more information on the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game, the selection criteria used by the committee, and links to past winners here.

Nebraska's basketball hosted the Southern University Jaguars for a pre-Thanksgiving matinee Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This was a classic "buy game" scenario for Nebraska. Fourteen of Southern's first 17 games will be played away from home, as they'll travel from Nashville to Oregon to California, with multiple games in the Midwest. In other words, this game was destined to be over shortly after it tipped off.

No. 21 Nebraska never trailed in the game. A 3-3 tie a few minutes in was as competitive as the game would be. The Huskers jumped out to an impressive lead through a combination of great shooting, tough defense, and a fluid offense that moved the ball. At halftime, Nebraska had Southern doubled up, 56-28,

The second half started as more of the same, with NU stretching the lead to 38 points. But then the Huskers started to coast in. Southern outscored NU 45-44.

Nebraska's Trevan Leonhardt drives against Southern's Cam Amboree. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the game, Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager tied for the team high with 20 points each. Sandfort attempted a school record 17 threes, making six. Damon Wilkinson had another strong game (a sentence I seem to type every time), scoring 16. Connor Essegian and Leo Curtis had some nice moments late, as Nebraska completely emptied the bench. The finals score was 101-72.

Nebraska's next game is the Huskers' Big Ten opener, Wednesday night versus Ohio State. Tipoff at PBA is at 7:30.

Once again, the biggest challenge turned out to be having a spot for the postgame memes to land. The primary social media account for the Southern men's basketball (@JaguarHoops) only had one post since August, for a game a month earlier. It became clear that there would not be a postgame tweet* to swarm.



*Seriously, Troy Dannen. You need to start adding riders into the buy game contracts that a final score tweet must be posted within 30 minutes of the conclusion of the game. It is just not that hard.

The Meme Army Committee would like to publicly thank the two loyal soldiers who reached ahead of time to notify us of the (likely) issue. You should receive your meritorious service medals shortly. With plenty of time to formulate a Plan B, the beachhead for the postgame memes was moved to a tweet on the Committee Chairman's timeline. We now refer to this as "the Lindenwood offensive."



Let's get to the memes!

Best Thanksgiving Meme - Honorable Mention

@HuskerGI

Best Thanksgiving Meme - Runner Up

@HuskerGI

Best Thanksgiving Meme

@BigGlennNetwork

Honorable Mention

@Jillica402

Honorable Mention

@BriMockOfficial

Honorable Mention

@ReidStagemeyer

Honorable Mention

@HuskerHC

Honorable Mention

@jorster

Honorable Mention

@ScottShiff300

Honorable Mention

@ReidStagemeyer

Honorable Mention

@TKanost

Runner-up (tie)

@huskerfan4life9

Runner-up (tie)

@ronaldiii_bmi

Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game

@HuskerHoops402



Congratulations to all our winners!

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