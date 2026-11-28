Nebrasketball Memes of the Game: Southern Edition
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Welcome to a belated Nebrasketball Meme Army Memes of the Game for the Southern game!
*The Meme Committee apologizes for the tardiness, but Thanksgiving prep, cooking, and family time took priority.
Also, for those who are new here, you can find more information on the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game, the selection criteria used by the committee, and links to past winners here.
Nebraska's basketball hosted the Southern University Jaguars for a pre-Thanksgiving matinee Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
This was a classic "buy game" scenario for Nebraska. Fourteen of Southern's first 17 games will be played away from home, as they'll travel from Nashville to Oregon to California, with multiple games in the Midwest. In other words, this game was destined to be over shortly after it tipped off.
No. 21 Nebraska never trailed in the game. A 3-3 tie a few minutes in was as competitive as the game would be. The Huskers jumped out to an impressive lead through a combination of great shooting, tough defense, and a fluid offense that moved the ball. At halftime, Nebraska had Southern doubled up, 56-28,
The second half started as more of the same, with NU stretching the lead to 38 points. But then the Huskers started to coast in. Southern outscored NU 45-44.
For the game, Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager tied for the team high with 20 points each. Sandfort attempted a school record 17 threes, making six. Damon Wilkinson had another strong game (a sentence I seem to type every time), scoring 16. Connor Essegian and Leo Curtis had some nice moments late, as Nebraska completely emptied the bench. The finals score was 101-72.
Nebraska's next game is the Huskers' Big Ten opener, Wednesday night versus Ohio State. Tipoff at PBA is at 7:30.
Once again, the biggest challenge turned out to be having a spot for the postgame memes to land. The primary social media account for the Southern men's basketball (@JaguarHoops) only had one post since August, for a game a month earlier. It became clear that there would not be a postgame tweet* to swarm.
*Seriously, Troy Dannen. You need to start adding riders into the buy game contracts that a final score tweet must be posted within 30 minutes of the conclusion of the game. It is just not that hard.
The Meme Army Committee would like to publicly thank the two loyal soldiers who reached ahead of time to notify us of the (likely) issue. You should receive your meritorious service medals shortly. With plenty of time to formulate a Plan B, the beachhead for the postgame memes was moved to a tweet on the Committee Chairman's timeline. We now refer to this as "the Lindenwood offensive."
Let's get to the memes!
Best Thanksgiving Meme - Honorable Mention
“Stuffed Jaguar” - @HuskerGI
Best Thanksgiving Meme - Runner Up
“Your play is as exciting as canned cranberry sauce” - @HuskerGI
Best Thanksgiving Meme
“I'm thankful for the easiest win ever” - @BigGlennNetwork
Honorable Mention
“A Nebrasketball love story” - @Jillica402
Honorable Mention
“We're taking you to Jail and Courthouse Rock” - @BriMockOfficial
Honorable Mention
“Trev < Trevan” - @ReidStagemeyer
Honorable Mention
“Southbound & Down” - @HuskerHC
Honorable Mention
“Lil Red's rug” - @jorster
Honorable Mention
“Colin Rice tamed your team” - @ScottShiff300
Honorable Mention
“Forget 'Neck', play Sandstorm” - @ReidStagemeyer
Honorable Mention
“Trevan Leonhardt for THREEEEE” - @TKanost
Runner-up (tie)
“Your team is worse than the showers at the Ralston Arena” - @huskerfan4life9
Runner-up (tie)
“Matt Coatney would like to cancel all future contests” - @ronaldiii_bmi
Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game
“The Gang ties to figure out where Southern is located” - @HuskerHoops402
Congratulations to all our winners!
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Dave Feit began writing for HuskerMax in 2011. Follow him on Twitter (@feitcanwrite) or Facebook (www.facebook.com/FeitCanWrite)