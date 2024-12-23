Nebrasketball Runs Over Murray State in Hawai'i
Nebraska men's basketball didn't wait to put away its first opponent in Hawai'i Sunday.
NU used a 16-0 run in the first half to run away from Murray State, 66-49. Nebraska improves to 8-2 while Murray State falls to 6-5.
The Huskers shot 49.1% for the game, including 6-of-17 on 3s. The Racers managed just 30.9% shooting, making 7-of-27 3s.
Nebraska outrebounded Murray State 40-26.
Three Huskers scored in double figures, led by the 15 points from Connor Essegian. Andrew Morgan chipped in a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Rollie Worster added 11 points.
Both teams are back in action in their next Diamond Head Classic games Monday, with Murray State facing Charlotte and Nebraska taking on host Hawai'i. The Husker game is set for a 9:30 p.m. CST tip on ESPN2.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Nebraska picks up its first-ever win over Murray State, as NU was 0-2 against the Racers before today.
- Nebraska held Murray State to a season-low 49 points, as its previous low was 63 against Evansville. Murray State was averaging 78.8 points per game.
- Nebraska held Murray State to 30.9 percent shooting, the sixth opponent held under 40 percent this season.
- Andrew Morgan recorded his first double-double of the season and fifth of his career with 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. It was the first double-double for a Husker this season. Morgan has been in double figures in his last four games.
- Connor Essegian (15) and Andrew Morgan (12) both finished in double figures, as Nebraska has gotten 11 double-figure efforts from its bench this season. Nebraska’s bench out-scored Murray State, 29-11
- Essegian hit five 3-pointers in the win, the third time this season he has hit five or more 3-pointers.
- Nebraska’s 16-0 run in the first half was its largest run the season and ninth double-figure run of 2024-25
- Murray State’s 14 first-half points were the second-lowest total allowed by Nebraska under Fred Hoiberg (11 vs. South Carolina State last season).
- Brice Williams was held to nine points, snapping a streak of 13 double-figure games.
- Nebraska finished +14 on the boards and has only been out-rebounded once in 10 games this season.
MORE: Nebraska, Matt Rhule and the New World of College Football Roster Management
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Pinstripe Bowl Preview and First Round of College Football Playoff
MORE: Oklahoma Transfer Linebacker Dasan McCullough Commits to Nebraska
MORE: Lexi Rodriguez Expresses Gratitude as She Says Goodbye to Nebraska Volleyball
MORE: Georgia Transfer Defensive Back Justyn Rhett Commits to Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.