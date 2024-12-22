All Huskers

Georgia Transfer Defensive Back Justyn Rhett Commits to Nebraska

An SEC defensive back elects to transfer to Lincoln.

Kaleb Henry

Georgia inside linebacker C.J. Allen (33) and Georgia defensive back Justyn Rhett (9) tackle Georgia wide receiver Mekhi Mews (87) during the UGA G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Red won 31-26.
Georgia inside linebacker C.J. Allen (33) and Georgia defensive back Justyn Rhett (9) tackle Georgia wide receiver Mekhi Mews (87) during the UGA G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Red won 31-26. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

An SEC defensive back is headed to Lincoln via the transfer portal.

Former Georgia DB Justyn Rhett has committed to Nebraska. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Rhett appeared in four games over two seasons for the powerhouse Bulldogs. He finishes his Georgia career with three tackles.

The 6-1, 200-pound DB got to Athens from the football factory out of Las Vegas, Bishop Gorman. A four-star prospect out of high school, Rhett was selected to play in Under Armour All-America Game and picked Georgia over Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oregon, and more.

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls at No. 17 Georgia Tech

MORE: Dave Feit’s Historical College Football Playoffs: The Post-Osborne Nebraska Teams

MORE: Purdue Transfer Quarterback Marcos Davila Commits to Nebraska

MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Big Day; Coaching Staff Is Better

MORE: Despite Final Four Loss, Nebraska Volleyball Has Plenty to Be Proud Of This Season

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football