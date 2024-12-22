Georgia Transfer Defensive Back Justyn Rhett Commits to Nebraska
An SEC defensive back is headed to Lincoln via the transfer portal.
Former Georgia DB Justyn Rhett has committed to Nebraska. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Rhett appeared in four games over two seasons for the powerhouse Bulldogs. He finishes his Georgia career with three tackles.
The 6-1, 200-pound DB got to Athens from the football factory out of Las Vegas, Bishop Gorman. A four-star prospect out of high school, Rhett was selected to play in Under Armour All-America Game and picked Georgia over Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oregon, and more.
