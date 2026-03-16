Sam Hoiberg, Pryce Sandfort Meet with the Media Before Nebraska Travels to OKC

The NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 is set to begin on Thursday morning, and for Husker fans, they won't have to wait.

Instead of an afternoon or even Friday tip, the Big Red will be participating in the tournament's second game, which is at 11:40 a.m. CDT. Nebraska, which earned a four seed in the South Region, is set to take on the 13th-seeded Troy Trojans (22-11) for the first time in history. With plenty of storylines emerging following the Selection Sunday show, players and coaches met with the media before they head out to Oklahoma City.

Here's a recap of everything Sam Hoiberg and Pryce Sandfort had to say Monday during their joint time at the mic.

Sam's Mindset Heading into Thursday

It won't be the first NCAA Tournament game for Sam Hoiberg and several other players on NU's 2025-26 roster, but it will be the first time they head into a matchup as the clear favorite in round one. Still, the coach's son is looking to create a sense of urgency in the locker room as the days leading up to what could be his final collegiate game pass.

When asked about his mindset going in, the Big Ten All-Defensive selection made it clear his team isn't overlooking the Trojans, or anyone else they may face after that.

“You just have to do everything in your power to prepare the best that you possibly can,” Hoiberg said. “Because you only get one chance at this, for Rienk and I being seniors, this is our last chance to get a tourney win for this program. We’re bringing urgency and trying to spread that to the rest of the team”.

What Hoiberg Remembers from NU's 2024 NCAA Tournament Loss

The Huskers are still looking for their first NCAA Tournament win in school history. Hoiberg was a part of the 2024 run, which ended in a Round of 64 defeat to Texas A&M, and he hasn't forgotten the feelings of playing in that game.

“I remember thinking that we were going to win because we wanted it more,” Hoiberg said. “We were the team without the tournament win. The only Power Four team without one. You feel like once you’re in that position, you’re going to be so desperate that it's going to fall into your hands. That’s not the case. It’s not going to fall into your hands. You have to prepare really well, and you have to do what you did to get there”.

How the Players React to Not Having a Win in the NCAA Tournament

The Big Red's current players cannot be burdened by past teams' lack of tournament success. Instead, they use it as motivation to help flip the script.

While one on the outside might think talking about it would bring bad mojo, Hoiberg suggested it's something everyone in the program uses to drive their efforts all season long. And instead of making it a really big deal, the Huskers are looking to treat Thursday like any other game.

“It’s definitely a thing,” he said. “It’s not like we don’t talk about it. Everybody knows it. But, as I said before, you just have to focus on the preparation. We can’t control the eight losses before we were here. Just go out and play it like a regular basketball game. It’s just a basketball game, and you have to treat it like that.”

Sandfort's Thoughts on His First Time Dancing

Pryce Sandfort, who transferred from Iowa, is excited for the opportunity ahead. This will be

the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the First-Team All-Big Ten selection.

But instead of making the game more than it already is, the junior forward is taking his teammates' advice and leaning on the veteran tournament goers' knowledge.

“I’ve waited for this for a long time, it feels like,” he said. “Obviously, I didn’t get there in my first two years. So, being here, it’s really special, and it’s a testament to what we’ve done as a team here. We’ll be ready to go, that’s all I can say”.

How Sandfort Believes Nebraska Can Advance to the Weekend

The Huskers have essentially been competing against NCAA Tournament teams for their last three games, so gearing up for yet another, which is definitely their most favorable matchup yet, shouldn't be hard.

For Sandfort and the rest of Nebraska's team, they're looking to use that experience to help them prepare for Thursday.

“It’s just another basketball game,” Sandfort said. “We’ll prepare the same way and treat it like any other game. I think that’s how you have to go about every game, whether it's the Final Four or the Round of 64. So, we’re going to do that”.

The Pressure of Losing Thursday's Game

It's likely in the back of players' minds, whether they want to admit it or not, that Nebraska could lose once again. Still, Sandfort isn't interested in exploring that scenario or looking ahead to the next round either. Instead, he and the rest of NU's team will pour into this game everything they've got before moving on to what's next.

“Obviously, it would really suck if we weren’t to get that first win,” Sandfort said. “We’re just going to take it one game at a time as we have the whole year.”

It's not only the right thing to say, but the right mindset as well for a veteran Nebraska team. Several players from the 2025-26 squad will be moving on from the program at the end of the year, so staying present in getting better today is what ultimately remains important for this team.

Hoiberg Previews Troy

It might no longer be a Big Ten opponent that the Huskers will be asked to play. Still, NU will have its hands full moving forward.

When asked about areas that the Big Red has struggled in that the Trojans have done well, Hoiberg didn't hold back on the importance of bringing 100% every time down the floor.

“Something that’s given us pressure all year is the offensive glass,” he said. “Purdue exposed us on that both times we played them. Then, I think [Troy] is 55th in the country in offensive rebound percentage. So, that’s something that really caught our attention. We’ll be locked in on getting rebounds and making sure they don’t get extra possessions. We’ve got to bring our all. We’re not going to underestimate this team just because they’re mid-major.”

For Hoiberg, who has likely been underestimated his entire collegiate career, he knows the feeling. And instead of doing what was previously done to him, he's making sure he and the teammates around him do not fall for the trick. Instead, they'll treat the Sun Belt Champions with the respect they undoubtedly deserve, and maybe even then some.

Hoiberg on Drawing Oklahoma City and Expecting Fans' Attendance

When OKC was announced, Husker Nation metaphorically started licking its chops. Under a seven-hour drive from Lincoln, there's expected to be a noteworthy crowd of Nebraska fans inside the Paycom Center on Thursday morning.

For Hoiberg, who was around for the Big Red's takeover of Memphis a few years ago, he's excited about the opportunity to see much of the same, and maybe even more, in his final season wearing the scarlet and cream. When asked about the potential gathering of Nebraska faithful, the now-Nebraska native didn't hold back on what it means to his team.

“I think they would’ve shown up wherever,” Hoiberg said. “Being within driving distance is definitely a plus. It’s going to be amazing to see the fan support, and I’m really looking forward to getting out there and seeing the turnout because I know it’s going to be amazing".