Gallery: Dani Busboom Kelly's Welcome Home

Huskers introduce Dani Busboom Kelly as Nebraska's new head Volleyball coach.

Amarillo Mullen

More than 1,000 Huskers fans sat in the Devaney center on a Thursday afternoon to welcome Coach Dani Busboom Kelly. She takes the reins of the volleyball program one week after John Cook announced his retirement.

Nebraska Athletics Director introduces new volleyball coach, Dani Busboom Kelly. / Amarillo Mullen
Dani Busboom Kelly holds her son Boone before speaking to the crowd. / Amarillo Mullen
Kelly reminisced on her time as a player, which included a national championship. / Amarillo Mullen
"Nebraska is more than an athletics program, more than a volleyball program, it's a way of life," Kelly said. / Amarillo Mullen
Confetti lies on the bleachers of Devaney. / Amarillo Mullen
Coach Busboom Kelly chats with Jessica Cody (left) after her speech. / Amarillo Mullen
The Husker Volleyball team poses with their new head coach. / Amarillo Mullen
Dani Busboom Kelly speaks to the media. / Amarillo Mullen
Left to right, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, Harper Murray and Rebekah Allick talk to the media. / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson talked about how although John Cook is no longer the head coach, the culture of Nebraska Volleyball won't change. / Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly on Dani Busboom Kelly: "She's from here, she played here, she knows what it takes. Unless you played at Nebraska, you don't know. She's a Nebraskan at heart." / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick gets emotional when talking about how much she wanted to win a national championship with John Cook, but finished with, "This is the 'year of hope' and I think some big things are going to happen." / Amarillo Mullen

AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

