Gallery: Dani Busboom Kelly's Welcome Home
Huskers introduce Dani Busboom Kelly as Nebraska's new head Volleyball coach.
More than 1,000 Huskers fans sat in the Devaney center on a Thursday afternoon to welcome Coach Dani Busboom Kelly. She takes the reins of the volleyball program one week after John Cook announced his retirement.
