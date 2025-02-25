Which Nebraska Team Will Show Up Against Michigan?
Nebraska basketball has been a tale of two teams this season.
At times, the Huskers have looked like a force to be reckoned with, capable of beating anyone in the Big Ten. But on other nights, they’ve struggled to find consistency, dropping games they shouldn’t. As they prepare to face No. 12 Michigan at home tonight, the question remains: which version of Nebraska will take the court?
The Huskers are coming off a split road trip, showing both extremes of their season. They pulled off a thrilling comeback win at Northwestern, overcoming a 20-point deficit for one of their most impressive victories of the year.
But just days later, they fell flat against Penn State, allowing the Nittany Lions to shoot over 60% from the field while turning the ball over 16 times. That type of inconsistency has plagued Nebraska all season, making this Michigan matchup a pivotal moment in their season.
Michigan, under first-year head coach Dusty May, has been one of the biggest surprises in the country.
The Wolverines, who finished last in the Big Ten a season ago, are now in the thick of the conference title race. Nebraska will have its hands full, but the Huskers have proven they can rise to the challenge against ranked opponents.
A win would give them a school-record fifth ranked victory this season, but another disappointing performance could push them further into the bubble conversation.
Brice Williams will be a key factor in Nebraska’s chances. The senior guard has been one of the best scorers in the Big Ten, and he’s closing in on 1,000 career points as a Husker. If Williams and his teammates can control the tempo and limit defensive lapses, they’ll have a shot to make a statement.
But if Nebraska’s inconsistency rears its head again, Michigan could leave Lincoln with a comfortable win.
At this point in the season, there’s no more room for guessing which Nebraska team will show up. If the Huskers want to be taken seriously as an NCAA Tournament team, they need to prove they can put together a complete game against a top-tier opponent.
Monday night presents that opportunity, but it’s up to Nebraska to seize it.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.