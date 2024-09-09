All Huskers

Common Fans: Nebraska Stuffs Colorado in a Locker

It's time to believe in Nebraska football again.

TJ Birkel

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans storm the field after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans storm the field after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Common Fans celebrate Nebraska’s decisive win over Colorado:

  • Like a school yard bully, the Huskers stuffed the Buffaloes into a locker on Saturday night.
  • Nebraska’s defense was dominant throughout.
  • The Buffs got punched in the mouth early, were in a big hole by halftime, and flat out quit by the 4th quarter.
  • Dominant first half: not only did the Huskers execute at a high level, they seemed to get every break.
  • Although the 2nd half was sloppy, the Husker defense made sure the game was never in doubt.

The boys also explore the major questions heading into week 3:

  • Do the Huskers look to make a change in the kicking game?
  • Was the O Line’s performance in the 2nd half a function of situational play calling, or is there cause for larger concern?
  • Can the Huskers take the next step and learn to play with a lead?

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.

Watch now!

