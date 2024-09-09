Common Fans: Nebraska Stuffs Colorado in a Locker
The Common Fans celebrate Nebraska’s decisive win over Colorado:
- Like a school yard bully, the Huskers stuffed the Buffaloes into a locker on Saturday night.
- Nebraska’s defense was dominant throughout.
- The Buffs got punched in the mouth early, were in a big hole by halftime, and flat out quit by the 4th quarter.
- Dominant first half: not only did the Huskers execute at a high level, they seemed to get every break.
- Although the 2nd half was sloppy, the Husker defense made sure the game was never in doubt.
The boys also explore the major questions heading into week 3:
- Do the Huskers look to make a change in the kicking game?
- Was the O Line’s performance in the 2nd half a function of situational play calling, or is there cause for larger concern?
- Can the Huskers take the next step and learn to play with a lead?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
