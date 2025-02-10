Big Ten Announces Baseball, Softball Television Schedules
Nebraska baseball and softball teams will be featured on several national broadcasts this spring.
The Big Ten Conference announced television schedules for its diamond sports on Monday. Besides Big Ten Network, some televised games will also be shown on FS1.
Nebraska baseball is slated for six games on national television. The second game of the season for the Huskers will be on MLB Network against No. 16 Vanderbilt.
NU will be featured on FS1 twice: March 21 at USC and April 15 at Creighton. The Huskers will be on Big Ten Network three times: March 28 vs. Oregon State, April 13 at Iowa, and April 29 vs. Kansas State.
The majority of Nebraska's remaining games will be streamed on B1G+, with a few games streamed by other providers.
BTN will also cover all 15 games of the 2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament, scheduled for May 20-25 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
This year’s tournament will feature 12 teams and incorporate pool play with four groups consisting of three teams each. The four pool winners will meet in the single-elimination semifinals on May 24, followed by the championship game on May 25.
Nebraska softball, which already appeared on MLB Network this past weekend, has five more games set for national television.
The Huskers will play on Big Ten Network four times, including March 30 and 31 vs. Purdue. The other two games are April 13 at Northwestern and April 26 at Washington. On April 25, the contest at Washington will be on FS1.
BTN will broadcast the entire 2025 Big Ten Softball Tournament from Bittinger Stadium on the campus of Purdue University on May 7-10.
Up Next
Nebraska baseball opens its season this week in Scottsdale, Arizona. The No. 24 Huskers begin with UC Irvine Friday before continuing action against No. 16 Vanderbilt Saturday and San Diego State Sunday.
Nebraska softball carries a 3-2 record into a weekend run in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Huskers will face Texas A&M Corpus Christi and New Mexico State on Friday, Montana and Northern Colorado on Saturday, and Montana again on Sunday.
