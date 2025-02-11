Five Big Ten Teams Remain in Associated Press Top 25; Nebraska Faces No. 25 Maryland Thursday
Nebraska basketball will have a few more chances to garner more top 25 victories in their final seven games of the season.
Despite not receiving votes in this week's Associated Press top 25 rankings, the Huskers will continue to have chances to add to its resume through the final stretch of the regular season. The Huskers will have two teams remaining that are currently ranked in the Associated Press top 25 rankings,
Nebraska will face off against No. 25 Maryland on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Following back-to-back road games at Northwestern and Penn State, the Huskers will return to Lincoln facing No. 20 Michigan on Monday, Feb. 24.
The Big Ten Conference featured five top 25 programs in Monday's poll, led by No. 7 Purdue. The Boilermakers are the only conference team in the top ten, while No. 11 Michigan State dropped out of the top ten to No. 11 from last week. No. 16 Wisconsin jumped up five spots while No. 20 Michigan rose up four. Despite falling seven spots, No. 25 Maryland stayed put in the top 25. The Big Ten also included two teams receiving votes in UCLA and Illinois.
The Southeastern Conference tightened its grip at the top of the college basketball world with nine programs included in the top 25 and four teams in the top five. The SEC and the AP poll is led by No. 1 Auburn despite the Tigers suffering a loss this past week. Auburn staved off No. 2 Alabama with 34 first place votes, while the Crimson Tide garnered 23 first-place votes. No. 3 Florida jumped three spots with three first place votes, while No. 5 Tennessee dropped on position but added a first place vote.
No. 8 Texas A&M gave the Southeastern Conference five conference teams inside of the top ten. No. 15 Kentucky fell one spot, while No. 19 Ole Miss climbed up six positions. No. 21 Missouri did the opposite falling six spots, while No. 22 Mississippi State remained inside of the top 25.
The Atlantic Coast Conference remained with two teams in the top 25 as No. 3 Duke dropped a spot but remained tied with Florida in total points despite not garnering a first-place vote. Clemson was the second program included at No. 23.
The Big East Conference remained with three teams but had some surprise with No. 24 Creighton jumping into the rankings. The Bluejays surpassed two-time defending national champion UConn after the Huskies dropped another conference battle against St. John's. The Red Storm jumped into the top ten at No. 9, while Marquette fell to No. 18 down seven spots.
The Big 12 included five programs with No. 6 Houston leading the pack. No. 10 Iowa State dropped two spots remaining on the edge of the top ten, while No. 12 Texas Tech rose one spot and No. 13 Arizona jumped seven spots. No. 17 Kansas fell one spot as the final Big 12 team in the polls.
The only non-power conference team ranked in the top 25 was No.14 Memphis. The other teams receiving votes in this week's poll included UCLA, UConn, Illinois, Louisville, New Mexico, Drake, Saint Mary's, Utah State, George Mason, and Gonzaga.
The Huskers will await No. 25 Maryland on Thursday night when the Terrapins visit Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers will then visit Northwestern prior to the next poll arriving on Monday, Feb. 17.
Associated Press Top 25
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Florida
- Duke
- Tennessee
- Houston
- Purdue
- Texas A&M
- St. John's
- Iowa State
- Michigan State
- Texas Tech
- Arizona
- Memphis
- Kentucky
- Wisconsin
- Kansas
- Marquette
- Ole Miss
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Mississippi State
- Clemson
- Creighton
- Maryland
