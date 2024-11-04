Carriker Chronicles: Changes Need to Happen During Nebraska's Bye Week
Not much should be off limits after a sorry showing against UCLA resulted in Nebraska's third loss in a row.
In this story:
Adam Carriker gets BRUTALLY HONEST! He points out Nebraska tries to get cute on offense, yet they're basic to defend. The Huskers don't do simple things that would appear complex to a defense. Matt Rhule has a losing record at Nebraska and Adam strongly believes something needs to change this bye week. Possibilities involve coaches, play caller changes, changes to the offense itself and potential personnel changes!
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
MORE: Former Blackshirt Criticizes Husker Fans in Social Media Post
MORE: Four Big Ten Teams Included in Latest AP, Coaches Top Ten Rankins
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska Football vs. UCLA
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Libero Moves Up All-Time Digs Chart in Sweep of Northwestern
MORE: DeShaun Foster Says Bruins Wanted to Break Dylan Raiola's Rhythm
Published |Modified