UCLA Football's DeShaun Foster: Bruins Wanted to 'Break Dylan Raiola's Rhythm'
Following a 27-20 road win in Lincoln, UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster was more than happy to praise his team's ability to muck up Nebraska football's offensive game plan.
The Bruins followed their play style well in Saturday afternoon's win, limiting Nebraska to 322 total yards, including 209 passing yards and 113 rushing yards. Foster said afterward that it was the defense's ability to keep freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola off-rhythm that proved to be the difference maker.
"We didn’t want him to stay on rhythm. We wanted to make sure we could break his rhythm a little bit. He’s a really good quarterback. He can make plays with his arms, he extends plays with his legs," Foster said of Raiola. "They have a really good offensive line, running backs were running hard. We just wanted to continue to get out there and not let him stay in the rhythm or really get comfortable."
Raiola finished 14-of-27 for 177 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception and a total QBR of 10.9 - his lowest of the season since playing at home Oct. 5 in a 14-7 win over Rutgers. The freshman held a 5.9 QBR in the victory against the Scarlet Knights, going 13-of-27 for 134 yards and an interception.
The first-year signal caller was also sacked three times in the contest, making it the fourth game this year Nebraska has allowed three or more sacks on Raiola this year. Raiola has been sacked 20 times this season, as Nebraska is ranked 100th in the country in sacks allowed per game at 2.5.
Foster's Bruins were off to a hot start in the opening quarter, garnering over 100 yards of offense, an early field goal on their opening drive, then added a touchdown in the first half. After taking a 13-7 lead at halftime, linebacker Kain Medrano returned a Raiola interception in for a touchdown followed by an Ethan Garbers' 48-yard touchdown toss to Kwazi Gilmer to take a 27-7 lead in the third quarter.
Nebraska then roared back, scoring thirteen unanswered points to nearly tie the contest on the final drive until a late interception tipped off of receiver Jacory Barney. Foster added that Nebraska's fight and resolve kept them in the contest despite the deficit.
"Every time we got a penalty, they were able to get a big play after that, and then they were able to score at the end of those drives. I think the defense did a good job. But other than that, this team was continuously showing how resilient they are as a team, they're going to continue to fight," Foster said. "This was a really good team, that's why they were able to come back. They weren't going to quit at all, they were going to continue to fight. That's what Coach Rhule instills in his players, so we're just excited to be able to get a victory in a hostile environment like this."
The penalties Foster mentioned were a headache all day for UCLA, as three unsportsmanlike conduct flags against the Bruins aidaided in Husker scoring drives.
"Just straight discipline. You know, guys have to be disciplined. A lot of stuff is going to happen, somebody can't hit you or grab your face mask, but you can't retaliate. The second guy always gets caught in situations. You just have to be smarter than that, those are the kind of situations you just got to sacrifice for the greater of the team," Foster said.
UCLA returns back to the Pacific Coast to battle Iowa on Friday, Nov. 8, while Nebraska takes a bye week to lick its wounds before battling USC out west on Nov. 16.
