How Did Dana Holgorsen Turn Around Nebraska's Offense So Quickly?
Adam Carriker is amazed at how quickly Dana Holgorsen has turned around Nebraska's offense. In this edition of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam discusses four reasons why Dana has been able to have such quick success, including Dylan Raiola, Emmett Johnson, the offensive line and even using Jacory Barney on kick returns! Then he breaks down likely bowl game destinations and dream opponents. Finally, Adam discusses the recent success of Husker sports across the board, including volleyball, basketball and more! Oh yeah, thoughts on storming the field too!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
MORE: Nebraska Football Targeting 4-Star California Commit for Potential Flip
MORE: Luke Fickell: 'Don't Have Any Excuses' for Wisconsin Football's Loss to Nebraska
MORE: Nebraska Football Exorcises a Decade's Worth of Demons in Win Over Wisconsin
MORE: Iowa Football Opens as Home Favorite Over Nebraska in Black Friday Matchup
MORE: Five Big Ten Teams Remain in Associated Press, Coaches Top 25 Polls
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.