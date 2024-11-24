All Huskers

Five Big Ten Teams Remain in Associated Press, Coaches Top 25 Polls

The Big Ten Conference remained in the driver's seat in the latest USA Today Coaches and Associated Press Top 25. The SEC saw two of its conference programs fall out of the top 10 after monumental upsets on Saturday.

Austin Jacobsen

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a sack during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15.
In this story:

The Big Ten Conference survived another week at the top of the college football world, and remains with four teams in the top 10 of this week's USA Today Coaches and Associated Press polls.

After its bye week, No. 1 Oregon (11-0, 8-0 B1G) continued its hold as the top overall team in the country. The Ducks avoided the national chaos that overthrew three top-10 teams, as Indiana, Ole Miss, and Alabama all suffered losses, dropping them in each ranking.

The Hoosiers (10-1, 7-1 B1G) fell at Ohio State 38-15 for their first loss of the season. The defeat knocked the Hoosiers back five spots to No. 10 in this week's rankings for both polls. The Buckeyes (10-1, 7-1 B1G) remain on a collision course to rematch the Ducks for the Big Ten Championship game as they remain at No. 2.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers
Penn State (10-1, 7-1 B1G) remained at No. 4 avoiding a near disaster themselves in a 26-25 victory at Minnesota. The Big Ten remained with four teams in the top 10, while keeping a fifth program in the top 25 as Illinois (8-3, 5-3 B1G) lifted to No. 22 in the AP rankings and to No. 25 by the coaches.

Iowa received a single vote in the coaches poll to include six conference teams receiving consideration in the poll.

While the Big Ten maintained its course in college football, the Southeastern Conference struggled with two top-ten teams dropping critical matchups. Alabama (8-3, 4-3 SEC) fell six spots after getting worn out by unranked Oklahoma in Norman 24-3. Meanwhile Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) dropped to unranked Florida in "The Swamp" 24-17 to settle at No. 15 in the AP and No. 16 by the coaches.

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Brenen Thompson (15) celebrates between Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back
The SEC did keep three teams inside of the top-ten with No. 3 Texas (10-1, 6-1 SEC) holding back Kentucky 31-14, No. 6 Georgia (9-2, 6-2 SEC) jumping two spots, and No. 7 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) lifting up three positions after blasting UTEP 56-0. Notably, South Carolina (8-3, 5-3 SEC) moved up five spots in the coaches rankings to No. 14 while going to No. 16 in the AP.

The SEC remains with eight teams inside of the Top 25, including No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 23 Missouri. The Aggies (8-3, 5-2) were upset by Auburn on Saturday, likely pushing them out of playoff contention. Florida and LSU also received votes in both polls.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) moved to No. 5 after demolishing No. 25 Army 49-14 Saturday. It is the first time since Week Two that Notre Dame has appeared back in the top-five of either poll.

Army Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily (13) crosses the line for his second touchdown against the Notre Dame
The ACC remained strong with two teams inside of the top ten for the first time this season, including No. 7 Miami (10-1, 6-1 ACC) and No. 9 SMU (10-1, 7-0 ACC). The Clemson Tigers (9-2, 7-1 ACC) are also on the rise, moving up to No. 12 in both polls with an outside shot of sneaking into the College Football Playoff.

The Big 12's leader continues to grow muddier as BYU (9-2, 6-2 B12) fell from a top-ten team two weeks ago to No. 19 after falling another five spots in their loss at Arizona State. The Sun Devils (9-2, 6-2 B12) now lead the conference and became the highest ranked conference team moving up seven spots to No. 14. Iowa State (9-2, 6-2 B12) also moved up five spots to No. 17.

Colorado (8-3, 6-2 B12) dropped a key matchup to unranked Kansas to fall out of the CFP race while also sliding back to No. 23 in the AP poll and unranked by the coaches.

Kansas tight end Trevor Kardell (45) gestures for a first down after a catch during the 4th quarter
The highest ranked Non-Power Four programs remain with No. 11 Boise State, No. 18 Tulane, No. 21 UNLV, and No. 25 Army.

Nebraska football has played four teams currently rated in the top 25, including a home win over Colorado on Sept. 7. The Huskers dropped a home overtime battle to Illinois in September, while losing at Ohio State and Indiana in October.

Nebraska wraps up the season at unranked Iowa on Black Friday from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Georgia
  7. Tennessee
  8. Miami
  9. SMU
  10. Indiana
  11. Boise State
  12. Clemson
  13. Alabama
  14. Arizona State
  15. Ole Miss
  16. South Carolina
  17. Iowa State
  18. Tulane
  19. BYU
  20. Texas A&M
  21. UNLV
  22. Illinois
  23. Colorado
  24. Missouri
  25. Army

Coaches Poll

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Georgia
  7. Miami
  8. Tennessee
  9. SMU
  10. Indiana
  11. Boise State
  12. Clemson
  13. Alabama
  14. South Carolina
  15. Arizona State
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Iowa State
  18. Tulane
  19. Texas A&M
  20. BYU
  21. UNLV
  22. Army
  23. Memphis
  24. Missouri
  25. Illinois

Published
