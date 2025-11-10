Did Nebraska's Ceiling Just Get Higher? Adam Carriker on the New-Look Offense and More
Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska, Matt Rhule, TJ Lateef, Emmett Johnson and the Huskers' new offense. Also, whether Nebraska football has a higher ceiling now. Carriker does a rare X's and O's analysis of the read option and RPO offense, as well as bootleg and route combinations to beat different pass coverages.
Hit the play button for all that and more, and scroll down for a synopsis.
Adam dives into why TJ Lateef had such a successful outing Saturday night vs. the UCLA Bruins & what made Nebraska’s offense so successful on the Huskers' first four drives of the game, which all resulted in fairly quick touchdowns. Emmett Johnson set multiple records and did multiple things in this game that hadn’t been done all year in college football as well as in the Big Ten Conference. Johnson also set a record as Husker running back as well.
Dana Holgorsen's Nebraska offense ran the ball 72% of the time and completed 86% of their passes. TJ Lateef’s QBR was through the roof as well. Carriker breaks down the X's and O's of the challenges that Lateef presents, which routes concepts to beat Cover 2, Cover 3, Cover 4, and man-to-man coverages from a defense. Adam also explains what Man Cover 2, Cover 1 and Cover 0 are, as well as how to beat those coverages. In addition, he analyzes how defense will try to counter what offenses do!
Nebraska has a legit shot at winning eight games, nine games and making a bowl game in Florida as well. If you want to know why a running quarterback gives offenses such a unique advantage and creates such insane problems for defensive coordinators, here’s a rare, insightful look at how offensive coordinators approach putting together a playbook, their game plans for each games as well as coaching their QBs on the appropriate read progressions when it comes to the option as well as reading pass coverages.
If you want to know the most difficult thing for a defensive lineman, a linebacker, cornerback & safety then Adam Carriker breaks it all down for you. He also breaks down what offensive linemen, wide receivers, running backs and quarterbacks are doing on certain plays as well. Adam also shares a bunch of unique content, pictures and analysis from data that he gathered over the weekend in general in addition to everything else in this jam-packed show!
You don’t want to miss this one, ladies & gentlemen… Go Big Red, and always remember to Throw the Bones!
