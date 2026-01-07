Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Has Its New QB and More

Did Nebraska upgrade at quarterback for next year via the transfer portal? Adam Carriker answers that question. Matt Rhule and Nebraska football have taken a lot of heat recently, but they handled the addition of Anthony Colandrea. The Huskers have also added six other portal players, including some much-needed beef and speed. Carriker discusses just how legitimate these additions are. Big Ten and college football fans—enjoy the Carriker Chronicles!



Adam Carriker breaks down why he believes Nebraska has upgraded at the quarterback position. He not only believes Nebraska upgraded compared to the other portal quarterback they were considering—Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey—but also compared to the level of quarterback play they’ve had over the past two seasons from Dylan Raiola. Adam explains why he feels this way and says he feels pretty confident in that assessment. He does note, however, that it also depends on who and what Nebraska brings in around their new quarterback, Anthony Colandrea.

Colandrea was one of the highest-graded quarterbacks in the country last season. He posted a better touchdown-to-interception ratio than Dylan Raiola and can also make plays with his legs. When it comes to Minchey, Carriker says he has a strong hunch as to why Nebraska initially leaned toward Minchey over Colandrea, yet he still believes that for next season, Colandrea is the better option. This opinion doesn’t even really hinge on the fact that Anthony started all 30 games of his career while Minchey has never started a single game. Tune in to find out why Adam believes this.

If you want to learn more about Nebraska’s next quarterback, make sure to check out the show, as Adam does a deep dive into Colandrea’s high school career, the records he set at Virginia, why he was benched with the Cavaliers, and how he ultimately landed at UNLV. Adam also explains how Colandrea became the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country last season.

Carriker then moves on to discuss the other six portal commits Nebraska has added so far. The Huskers have brought in three linebackers, a safety, and two offensive linemen. Nebraska is clearly focused on bolstering both the defense and the offensive line, and they may not even be halfway done with their transfer portal class yet. Learn more about each of these players who weren’t covered in the previous show.

You won’t hear a bunch of negativity, and you won’t hear empty cheerleading—just the straight truth, as always, on the Carriker Chronicles. Adam also touches on Husker wrestling, where something has happened that has never occurred before in program history, as well as Nebraska Basketball, which has also reached a historic milestone. And, of course, college football in general is absolutely insane right now. Adam wonders if this is really what people envisioned when they started talking about paying players. He also shares a warning that fans should pay close attention to after hearing comments from a former TV executive.

