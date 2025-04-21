Nebraska Football Target, Omaha North CB Darion Jones Breaks Down His Top 5 Schools

All Huskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the five top programs for 2026 cornerback Darion Jones. He breaks down why they made the cut along with the other four programs with HuskerMax.

Despite several of the top in-state prospects for the 2026 class committed elsewhere, Nebraska football remains in contention for a three-star cornerback.

Darion Jones, who is wrapping up his junior year at Omaha North High School, is currently projected to be a Husker by 247Sports. The younger brother of current Husker Donovan Jones, Darion has five schools remaining in the hunt for his services: Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Minnesota.

Jones caught up with HuskerMax to break down each of his finalist schools.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

"I would say Nebraska made the cut because hometown school, brother plays there, and rising team with new coaches."

Kansas State Wildcats

"Kansas State made the cut because a player from Omaha North just played there, and he told me about how good of a program they are, and after going to practice, I could really see that."

Minnesota Golden Gophers

"Minnesota is on the list because they were the First BIG 10 school to offer me, and are known for their DBs with great coaches!"

Iowa Hawkeyes

"Iowa made the top schools because at a young age, I always wanted to play for them! After watching them in practice, you can see why they are good every year."

Iowa State Cyclones

"Iowa State is on the list because they were my first Power 5 school, and they showed interest early, and I really love their coaches!"

Jones has yet to publicly set a commitment date at this time.

Caleb Sisk
