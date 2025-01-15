Carriker Chronicles: Lavonte David Opens Up! Nebraska Football Memories and More
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker on Matt Rhule, Tom Brady, the Super Bowl and why his pregame intros don't mention Nebraska.
In this story:
"One of my favorite interviews! I've never heard Lavonte David do an interview on the Huskers since he left Nebraska. He speaks openly about the future of Husker football, shares untold stories, talks about former teammates and why his NFL pregame intro doesn't say Nebraska! In Tampa he's played with Tom Brady and Ndamukong Suh, and the Bucs' GM and strength coach are both from Nebraska ... and Lavonte talks winning the Super Bowl!" -Adam
