HuskerMax Today: Another Baseball Series Win, Big Ten Softball Tournament Preview, Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry look at the late push by Nebraska baseball as the regular season inches closer to the end. The guys also look at the Big Ten Softball Tournament with Nate Rohr and Husker commit Trae Taylor is peer recruiting.
In this story:
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry look at yet another weekend series win for Nebraska baseball. How much work is still needed to get the Big Red to Omaha for the Big Ten Tournament?
The softball conference tournament is this week at Purdue. The guys get a preview from Voice of Nebraska Softball Nate Rohr. And the newest Husker football commit Trae Taylor is already peer recruiting.
Watch the show below!
Interested in sponsoring HuskerMax Today? Contact Kaleb (kaleb.g.henry@gmail.com) or David Max (bigredmax@yahoo.com).
More From Nebraska on SI
- Three Games That Will Define Nebraska’s Season in 2025
- Husker QB Commit Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting 4-Star Edge Zane Rowe
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting a 5-Star Ohio State Commit
- Big Ten Softball Tournament Bracket Revealed; Nebraska Earns the 3 Seed
- Late Offensive Surge Pushes Nebraska Baseball to Sunday, Series Win Over Minnesota
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published