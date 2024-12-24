Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: Dane Key Is a Husker!
With the addition of the Kentucky transfer wideout, Nebraska is looking potentially elite at the offensive skill positions, but a couple of offensive linemen are still needed
In this story:
Adam said, "It's incredibly hard not to get very excited about our skill positions on offense next year!" He explains why & also details Dana Holgorsen being in charge of the offense3. Adam then discusses Nebraska needing at least two more offensive linemen. Also, a Husker sports roundup with men's & women's basketball playing in championship games and against two top-5 teams. Finally, Adam's official CFB Playoff predictions!
