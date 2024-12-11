Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football's New Hires
Defensive coordinator John Butler sheds his "interim" tag, Terry Bradden from the Chiefs will coach the D-line, and Phil Snow gets an interesting title. Adam tries to sort it all out.
Adam Carriker offers insight on Nebraska's onslaught of new coaching hires and the insanity that is Husker football! Is John Butler a good hire? Who is Terry Bradden and why in the world do we need an associate head coach?! Also, how iBill Belichick's next move might be an indicator of potential things to come!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
