Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football's New Hires

Defensive coordinator John Butler sheds his "interim" tag, Terry Bradden from the Chiefs will coach the D-line, and Phil Snow gets an interesting title. Adam tries to sort it all out.

Adam Carriker

Adam Carriker offers insight on Nebraska's onslaught of new coaching hires and the insanity that is Husker football! Is John Butler a good hire? Who is Terry Bradden and why in the world do we need an associate head coach?! Also, how iBill Belichick's next move might be an indicator of potential things to come!

