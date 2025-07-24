Nebraska Football’s Thomas Fidone Shines in Giants’ Training Camp
Former Cornhusker and current New York Giants tight end Thomas Fidone II enters training camp with a chip on his shoulder – not just to make the roster, but to show he belongs in the NFL. A talented prospect since high school, Fidone was ranked the No. 1 tight end prospect in his class – ahead of the Raiders' Brock Bowers, and showcased his rare athleticism and versatility during his time at Nebraska.
Despite battling injuries, Fidone’s talent has never been questioned. At 6-foot-6, his physicality and elite route-running continue to show flashes of what he’s capable of if he can stay on the field.
The New York Giants drafted Fidone in the seventh round and are heading into the season with an open competition at tight end, giving the rookie from Nebraska a chance to compete with 2024 fourth-round pick Theo Johnson and fourth-year veteran Daniel Bellinger.
Fidone’s NFL career got off to a strong start, having attended Tight End University – led by George Kittle, Greg Olsen and Travis Kelce. According to Fidone, the Chiefs tight end praised his game, saying “He told me I was extremely athletic and moved extremely well. He told me that the top of my routes were really good.”
After impressing at Tight End University, Fidone is turning heads early in training camp. He has stood out especially in 1-on-1 drills, displaying his rare speed-and-size combination and elite ball skills. Fidone’s early flashes hint that New York may have found a diamond in the rough.
Fidone and the Giants first-round pick, quarterback Jaxson Dart, have quickly built a connection on the field this offseason. With training camp underway, New York fans are getting a small glimpse of what this offense could look like once Dart takes the reins. The two have been connecting on throws not only between the hashes, but also outside the numbers – displaying Fidone’s ability to line up all over the field.
The Giants ranked last among all 32 teams in red zone scoring last season, converting on just 43.18% of their trips. Despite having star wide receiver Malik Nabers, he was targeted only 13 times in the red zone – 37.1% of red zone pass attempts.
Fidone’s physicality and elite catch radius – especially in tight windows – make him a unique weapon in this revamped New York Giants offense. Former Super Bowl champion and starting quarterback Russell Wilson will be looking for a reliable target in the tight end room, similar to his former Pittsburgh teammate Pat Freiermuth, with whom he connected for over 650 yards and seven touchdowns.
The New York Giants are heading into the season hoping to play meaningful and competitive football throughout the year. While their top-tier defense will be making headlines, they’ll go only as far as their offense takes them. Fidone will be fighting for a roster spot, but his talent will be on full display in training camp. If the Giants can pair his explosiveness with his ability to stretch the field, Brian Daboll’s team could make a lot of noise in 2025.
