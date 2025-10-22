Andrew Marshall Calls Out Complacency
Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall offered a candid assessment of the team’s mindset following its win over Maryland, pointing to a subtle but damaging slide into comfort. In his latest media session, Marshall emphasized that the Huskers failed to “stick to our process” across critical areas like recovery, film study, and practice, setting the stage for a letdown against Minnesota.
Poor tackling and lapses in discipline were acknowledged as key issues, with renewed focus heading into the Northwestern matchup. Marshall also discussed his leadership role with younger players and detailed the defense’s run-stopping priorities and preparation for Northwestern’s offensive weapons.
In reflecting on Nebraska’s preparation leading into the Minnesota game, Marshall offered a pointed critique of the team’s mindset following its win over Maryland. Rather than attributing the drop-off to entitlement, Marshall described a creeping sense of complacency, admitting, “we just kind of felt like we took our foot off the gas after that dub... it was a hard-fought battle, I felt like we got just a slightly comfortable.”
That comfort, he explained, triggered a breakdown in the team’s core processes, spanning recovery routines, film study habits, and on-field practice intensity. Marshall didn’t shy away from personal accountability either, acknowledging his attempts to address the issue but emphasizing that “you've got to hold yourself to a certain standard.” His comments underscore the need for both individual discipline and peer-driven leadership to restore the team’s edge.
Marshall didn’t shy away from addressing Nebraska’s on-field struggles, particularly the tackling issues that surfaced in the loss to Minnesota. He acknowledged the difficulty of reviewing the game film, admitting, “it’s hard to, you know, see what you mess up on,” and described the tackling breakdowns as “a tough one to watch.”
Still, Marshall took full ownership, emphasizing that tackling is “in our control that we need to get better at.” In response, the team has zeroed in on tackling as a top priority heading into the next matchup, with Marshall confirming it’s “definitely like an emphasis for us this week” and stressing the urgency: “you got to get it fixed, you got to get it corrected.
Looking ahead to the Northwestern matchup, Marshall laid out Nebraska’s defensive priorities with clarity and conviction. The top objective is stopping the run, which he described as “the first thing... the biggest thing for us,” emphasizing that “we got to nip that in the but before we can focus on anything else.”
While Northwestern’s passing game is acknowledged, Marshall views it as relatively straightforward, noting they rely on “a lot of basic pass concepts that we’ve seen.” Still, the team isn’t overlooking individual threats. Marshall specifically identified receiver Griffin Wilde, who’s eclipsed 500+ yards, as a focal point in film study and practice, stating, “We got plans for that.
Marshall also spoke about his role as a veteran leader, highlighting the importance of guiding Nebraska’s younger defensive backs, particularly freshmen Rex Guthrie and Donovan Jones. His mentorship style is rooted in steady, incremental support, “just trying to give them just basically just little things to pick up on,” he explained. Despite the natural learning curve, Marshall expressed confidence in their progress, noting, “they’re learning as they go… they’ve been well.”
Marshall’s media session provided a clear-eyed assessment of Nebraska’s recent missteps and the path forward. From calling out team-wide complacency to emphasizing personal accountability and tactical adjustments, Marshall’s message was rooted in urgency and leadership. As the Huskers prepare for Northwestern, the focus is sharpened: stop the run, clean up tackling, and recommit to the process. If Nebraska is to rebound, it’ll be through discipline, detail, and the kind of veteran guidance Marshall continues to provide.
