Athletic Mold Meets Physical Intent: Rex Waterman’s Projection at Nebraska
From the jump, Nebraska commit Rex Waterman’s tape pops with a blend of athletic twitch and unteachable tenacity. The three-star prospect isn't just a big frame with potential — he’s a tone-setter in progress, showing flashes of foot quickness, hand violence, and finish ability that elevate him beyond the other prospects.
Whether lined up at tackle or projecting inside, Waterman plays with physical intent that matches his measurable upside. In a trench-heavy system that values versatility and developmental grit, his skill set feels tailor-made for what Matt Rhule’s staff is building in Lincoln. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Chandler, Arizona, native has the ideal frame for an interior offensive lineman in the Big Ten Conference, logging a wingspan of 79".
Based on 247Sports rankings, Waterman checks in as the No. 116 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class. He holds the No. 21 spot overall among Arizona prospects — solid regional standing with room to rise.
Waterman plays with purpose: he seeks second-level work, recognizes twists, and delivers powerful punches. His finish-first mentality and raw traits suggest strong upside as a guard, with possible cross-training flexibility at center. How does Waterman fit into Rhule's system?
Scheme-Matched Grit: Why Waterman Checks the Boxes in Rhule’s System
In Rhule’s trench-oriented scheme, Waterman profiles as a physical interior presence with starter potential once polished. Waterman's commitment to Nebraska isn't just about adding size upfront; it's about aligning with the core traits Rhule values inside the trenches. He brings a mauler's mentality, athleticism, and positional versatility that fit seamlessly into Rhule’s blueprint.
His tape shows a player who explodes off the ball, finishes blocks with intent, and plays through the whistle — all hallmarks of the physical identity Nebraska is building up front. Rhule and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola have emphasized developmental upside for Waterman, checking all the boxes to become an All-Big Ten lineman.
Key Strengths
On the field, Waterman shows a solid burst off the snap, especially in run fits. He can pull, climb to the next level, and redirect laterally. Waterman's has a strong punch, offering a violent initial strike. His hand placement is still developing, occasionally wide, but shows flashes of technical refinement. Waterman plays with a low pad level and wins leverage battles with physical intent.
Areas for Development
Waterman shows flashes of greatness, but his raw talent still needs development. He needs refinement in mirroring and hand timing against speed rushers in pass protection. The new addition has adequate foot speed now, but continued development will help him handle quicker interior defenders at the Power Four level. Waterman has raw tools, but the next step is layering in consistency in technique. With time in a college strength and technique program, he could become a starter at guard — and possibly even center — in Lincoln.
