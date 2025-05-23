All Huskers

What Anonymous Big Ten Coaches Said About Nebraska Football, Matt Rhule for the 2025 Season

In a story published by Athlon Sports, anonymous coaches from around the Big Ten provided their thoughts on Nebraska football and coach Matt Rhule ahead of the 2025 season.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule talks with an official against the UCLA Bruins during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska football is heading into a massive year three of the Matt Rhule era.

At Rhule's two previous stops, his program's took a big leap in the third season, with both Temple and Baylor reaching double-figure win totals. Husker fans have seen the changes to the staff and additions from the portal, but more than just local entities are eyeing what's happening in Lincoln.

Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule and athletic director Troy Dannen walk off the field after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Each offseason, Athlon Sports gets anonymous comments from coaching staffs around the league about the other teams. The comments on Nebraska talk about those staff changes, as well as expectations and how the talent looks on paper.

Below are what the anonymous Big Ten coaches had to say about Nebraska.

“Expectations are building here, but I think this group can meet them.”

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) drops back to pass during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Putting Dana [Holgorsen] in as OC is a great move for Matt [Rhule], and he’ll create a lot of advantages for Dylan [Raiola] in that offense.”

“The DC change won’t really affect what they do schematically; they’re still going to run a 3-3-5 base.”

“They need a big-play receiver to step up; otherwise, I think they’re more talented on paper than the Nebraska roster has been in years. The expectations are that they break out and finally compete among the top level in the league. That might not happen, but I think it’s realistic to expect a better bowl destination and more wins, and Dylan to get more national spotlight.”

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule celebrates with his team after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Matt knows how to do this, and they’re heading in the right direction.”

