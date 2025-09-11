Backfield Depth Test: Who Emerges Behind Emmett Johnson?
The college football season is in full swing, and every team is facing a test of depth.
For the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a program built on the foundation of a strong rushing attack, the question isn't just about their starting running back, Emmett Johnson, but about who will emerge behind him.
As the season progresses, the ability of players to step up and perform when their number is called will be crucial to the team's success. With a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, the competition for carries in the Nebraska backfield is fierce, and the performance of these players will be a key storyline to watch.
The Proven Workhorse: Emmett Johnson
As the unquestioned leader of the Nebraska backfield, Johnson has cemented his role as the Huskers' primary rushing threat. His explosive style and versatile playmaking, both as a runner and a receiver, make him the focal point of the offense. Coming off a back-to-back strong performance, Johnson has proven he can shoulder a significant workload.
Johnson has recorded 248 yards on 39 carries and two touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt in two games. However, to maintain his effectiveness throughout the grueling Big Ten schedule, the coaching staff knows he can't do it alone. The challenge now lies in developing reliable depth behind him, a crucial test that will define the team's success.
The Rise of Mekhi Nelson
There's a clear favorite for the number two spot behind Johnson, and that is redshirt freshman Mekhi Nelson. He's been praised by coaches for his explosiveness and natural talent, and his strong performance in fall camp earned him the role of top backup.
While his snaps were limited through the first two games, he showed flashes of his potential with a career-high five carries for 11 yards and his first career touchdown against Akron. If Nelson can continue to refine his game, particularly with his pass-blocking, his home-run potential makes him a critical piece of the running back rotation.
Other Contenders
While Johnson and Nelson are leading the way, the fight for playing time is far from over. Sophomore Kwinten Ives, who had a strong spring, is working to return from an injury, and his comeback could add another strong option to the mix. After missing the season opener, Ives made a strong statement, rushing for 34 yards and a touchdown on four carries while also adding a seven-yard reception against Akron.
Freshman Isaiah Mozee has played in every game this season, showcasing his versatility. Against Cincinnati, he had a two-yard reception and one carry. His most impactful performance came against Akron, where he caught three passes for 65 yards.
True freshman Conor Booth has also been a pleasant surprise, making a push for snaps in short-yardage situations. Booth made his debut for the Huskers in 2025, playing in one game where he had two carries for six yards against Akron. Before coming to Nebraska, Booth was a prolific star at Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, where he finished his career with more than 6,000 rushing yards and 100 touchdowns, making him one of the nation's top high school running backs.
The success of the Nebraska offense won't rest on Johnson's shoulders alone. The ability of Nelson, Ives, and others to emerge and provide quality relief carries will be a deciding factor in how far the Cornhuskers can go this season. As the team navigates its schedule, the performance of these young, unproven backs will be a captivating storyline to follow.
