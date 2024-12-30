Big Red Takes Care of Business in the Big Apple
The Common Fans celebrate Nebraska's bowl victory and discuss what it means for next season.
In this story:
The Common Fans break down Nebraska’s 20-15 win over Boston College in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl:
- On a sloppy day at Yankee Stadium, the Big Red gets a W in the Big Apple.
- Not always perfect, but the Huskers won the line of scrimmage and made big plays when they most needed to.
- Offense moved the ball consistently.
- Youth movement takes center stage on defense.
- Special teams disaster once again (but thankfully, not terminal).
- Rahmir Johnson’s big day.
- TyRob and the Polar Bear have their way with BC’s O Line.
- Seniors get their bowl win, and hopefully set a foundation for much bigger success in the future.
Plus, the boys talk about their excitement for what’s to come in 2025:
- Offense set for a big leap under Dana Holgorsen.
- Even with major departures on defense, the combination of young talent, transfer portal additions, and Matt Rhule’s track record give hope for continued excellence by the Blackshirts.
- Special teams overhaul.
- Year 2 for Dylan.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
