All Huskers

Big Ten Conference Releases 2025 Football Schedules; Nebraska Opens League Slate Against Michigan Sept. 20

Nebraska football is set for five home games in league play in 2025, beginning with Michigan and ending with Iowa.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Lil’ Red and Herbie Husker pose during the Nebraska-Wisconsin game.
Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Lil’ Red and Herbie Husker pose during the Nebraska-Wisconsin game. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska football officially has a 2025 schedule.

The Big Ten Conference unveiled the 2025 league slates for each team. Nebraska will have five home games and four road games in conference play next season.

Nebraska opens Big Ten play hosting Michigan on Sept. 20. NU will follow that up with a home matchup against Michigan State two weeks later.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) scrambles as offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) blocks
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola scrambles during the Huskers' 2024 game against Iowa. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

After a road trip to Minnesota on Oct. 18, the Huskers are back at home for back-to-back games against Northwestern and USC. The Big Red then go on the road to UCLA and Penn State, with a bye week between those games. The regular season comes to a close on Black Friday against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.

One of those games could be adjusted to a Friday night, something the Big Ten has utilized more in recent years.

In the non-conference, Nebraska is set for a neutral site game against Cincinnati in the season opener. That game is currently set for Aug. 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, though it could be moving to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The two other non-con games are at home against Akron and Houston Christian.

The full 2025 slate is below.

2025 Nebraska Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 vs. Cincinnati (Lucas Oil Stadium)
  • Sep. 6 vs. Akron
  • Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian
  • Sep. 20 vs. Michigan
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland
  • Oct. 18 at Minnesota
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State
  • Nov. 28 vs. Iowa

Bold denotes home game.

MORE: Nebraska Defensive Lineman Keona Davis Reverses Course, Exits to Transfer Portal to Stay a Husker

MORE: Huskers Land at No. 11 in Final College Huddle Big Ten Rankings

MORE: Dave Feit's Historical 12-Team College Football Playoffs

MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska's Top Portal Targets & the Dylan Raiola Rumors

MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football's New Hires

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football