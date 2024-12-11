Big Ten Conference Releases 2025 Football Schedules; Nebraska Opens League Slate Against Michigan Sept. 20
Nebraska football officially has a 2025 schedule.
The Big Ten Conference unveiled the 2025 league slates for each team. Nebraska will have five home games and four road games in conference play next season.
Nebraska opens Big Ten play hosting Michigan on Sept. 20. NU will follow that up with a home matchup against Michigan State two weeks later.
After a road trip to Minnesota on Oct. 18, the Huskers are back at home for back-to-back games against Northwestern and USC. The Big Red then go on the road to UCLA and Penn State, with a bye week between those games. The regular season comes to a close on Black Friday against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
One of those games could be adjusted to a Friday night, something the Big Ten has utilized more in recent years.
In the non-conference, Nebraska is set for a neutral site game against Cincinnati in the season opener. That game is currently set for Aug. 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, though it could be moving to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
The two other non-con games are at home against Akron and Houston Christian.
The full 2025 slate is below.
2025 Nebraska Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 vs. Cincinnati (Lucas Oil Stadium)
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 11 at Maryland
- Oct. 18 at Minnesota
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern
- Nov. 1 vs. USC
- Nov. 8 at UCLA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State
- Nov. 28 vs. Iowa
Bold denotes home game.
