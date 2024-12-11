Nebraska Defensive Lineman Keona Davis Reverses Course, Exits to Transfer Portal to Stay a Husker
Keona Davis will not be moving on from Nebraska.
Just because someone enters the transfer portal doesn't mean they are gone forever.
That was the case when Emmett Johnson was intended to enter the portal but elected to stay at Nebraska. The same can be said now for Keona Davis, who has announced he'll remaing a Husker.
"I'm back," Davis wrote on social media.
Davis entered the portal on Monday. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording nine tackles and 1.5 tackle for loss. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
