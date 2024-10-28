Nebraska Can Win Any Game Left on the Schedule
Huskers show major fight in loss to Ohio State.
The Common Fans break down Nebraska’s heartbreaking loss to Ohio State:
- Husker Nation dealing with a wide range of emotions after yet another heartbreaking loss.
- Whether you’re feeling rage about the loss, or feeling more pensive and hopeful, all Common Fans are welcome.
- The boys are lamenting the missed opportunities, but ultimately feeling very encouraged about the direction of the program.
- Huskers showed a ton of fight the week after the disappointing, lopsided loss to Indiana.
- There are no moral victories, but this game can serve as a major turning point for the program.
- If Nebraska plays like that the rest of the season, they can win any game left on the schedule.
- All of that goes away though if the Huskers lose to UCLA. They need to keep up the same level of effort and intensity the rest of the way.
The boys also explore some questions heading into the bye week:
- Is John Hohl the answer at kicker?
- What’s the identity of this offense?
- Will Matt Rhule contemplate major shakeups on the coaching staff in the offseason?
- Can the Huskers bring this same effort and intensity the rest of the way?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
