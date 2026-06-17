Carriker Chronicles: Eric Crouch on Where Nebraska Football is Headed

College Football Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch joins Adam Carriker for the final Carriker Chronicles before August. Crouch openly discusses Matt Rhule's time at Nebraska, the future of Nebraska football, including Anthony Colandrea vs. Dylan Raiola, Dana Holgorsen's new offense, what Eric expects the Huskers to do this fall, big changes, and is the defense concerning?



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Synopsis

Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch converses with Adam Carriker during this in-depth episode discussing Husker football’s past, present, and future. The conversation starts with the mention of the Carriker Chronicles Youth Football Camp, allowing the two men to discuss the importance of giving back to the community and investing in the next generation of young athletes. Then the discussion shifts into one of the most famous quarterback competitions in Nebraska history. Crouch explains his battle with Bobby Newcombe and how competing helped to shape not only his career, but Nebraska’s success.

The conversation then dives deep into Nebraska’s renowned 2001 season. Crouch offers personal insight into his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign, discusses the successes and lows of that year, and gives his opinion on one of college football history’s biggest what-ifs: Could Nebraska have beaten Florida State in 1999? Crouch also shares about the BCS era and how the postseason process influenced Nebraska’s opportunities.

As he talks about the current Huskers, Crouch offers his thoughts on transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea and what he could bring to Nebraska’s offense. Crouch and Carriker debate the importance of Year 4 under Matt Rhule and why this season is potentially a turning point for the program. The discussion turns to Nebraska’s journey to the College Football Playoff, including whether the playoff should eventually grow to 24 teams.

Eric Crouch carries the ball vs. Notre Dame in 2000. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Crouch points out what true success should be for Nebraska this season, explaining why making the playoff would be a clear indicator of progress. He also identifies key areas where the Huskers must improve, including efficiency in the red zone, executing offense correctly, and finishing drives with touchdowns instead of field goals.

Next comes an evaluation of Nebraska’s offense and defense. Crouch points out the importance of the offensive line and says an improved rushing attack could elevate the offense significantly. He also reveals his impressions of Matt Rhule’s leadership style, commending Rhule for his ability to connect with players, build trust throughout the locker room, and construct a strong culture in the program.

The discussion draws to a close with a look at offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and what fans can expect as his system continues to develop. Crouch explains why patience may be necessary as the offense continues to develop, and he discusses whether elements of the option offense can be incorporated into today’s game to make it more effective. Finally, Crouch shares the story of throwing the first pitch for the Savannah Bananas and expresses gratitude for being able to get to experience standing on the field and looking up into the Memorial Stadium crowd. Adam wraps up the show by throwing out some questions for the Husker fans.

Program order

00:00 Intro

Intro 01:22 Eric Crouch Joins the Show

Eric Crouch Joins the Show 01:35 Carriker Chronicles Youth Camp & Community Impact

Carriker Chronicles Youth Camp & Community Impact 02:58 The Intense QB Battle with Bobby Newcombe

The Intense QB Battle with Bobby Newcombe 05:53 Could Nebraska Have Beaten Florida State in 1999?

Could Nebraska Have Beaten Florida State in 1999? 06:38 Looking Back at Nebraska's 2001 Season...National Title Game & Winning the Heisman

Looking Back at Nebraska's 2001 Season...National Title Game & Winning the Heisman 11:20 Anthony Colandrea: Expectations for Nebraska's New QB

Anthony Colandrea: Expectations for Nebraska's New QB 12:23 How Big Is Year 4 for Matt Rhule?

How Big Is Year 4 for Matt Rhule? 13:19 Thoughts on Expanding the College Football Playoff to 24 Teams

Thoughts on Expanding the College Football Playoff to 24 Teams 15:09 Can Nebraska's Defense Take the Next Step?

Can Nebraska's Defense Take the Next Step? 15:45 What Defines Success for Nebraska in 2026?

What Defines Success for Nebraska in 2026? 16:05 Fixing Nebraska's Red Zone Struggles

Fixing Nebraska's Red Zone Struggles 17:01 The Most Improved Part of Nebraska's Offense

The Most Improved Part of Nebraska's Offense 18:45 Eric Crouch's Impression of Matt Rhule

Eric Crouch's Impression of Matt Rhule 20:45 Dana Holgorsen's Impact on Nebraska's Offense

Dana Holgorsen's Impact on Nebraska's Offense 22:45 What to Expect from Dana Holgorsen's System

What to Expect from Dana Holgorsen's System 25:11 Can the Option Offense Still Work Today?

Can the Option Offense Still Work Today? 27:13 Throwing Out the First Pitch for the Savannah Bananas

Throwing Out the First Pitch for the Savannah Bananas 28:19 Questions for Husker Fans

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