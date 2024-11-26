Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Football Can Finish 2024 With an Exclamation Point
Adam sees a realistic chance that the Huskers go 7-5, have a top 15 recruiting class and go to a good bowl game. Also, Iowa's "very weird" QB situation, and Dr. Scott Strasburger joins the show.
In this story:
Adam Carriker said before the Wisconsin game, "There's a realistic world where Nebraska is 7-5, has a top 15 recruiting class and is going to a bowl game." A week later, Adam sounds less crazy, saying it again. He explains how a top 15 recruiting class is very likely and a good bowl game is very realistic! He discusses Iowa's "very weird" QB situation and Dana Holgorsen's future. Also, renowned surgeon Scott Strasbuger joins us!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
