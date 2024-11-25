Nebraska Football Bowl Projections After Getting Sixth Win
After defeating Wisconsin 44-25, Nebraska football finally clinched a bowl game for the first since 2016.
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach updated their bowl projections after Week 13, both have Nebraska going to different locations and yet facing the same team. Last week, they both did not include Nebraska in their bowl projections, expecting the Huskers to lose their final two games of the season. But with the sixth win being clinched, they both had no choice but to include the Huskers this week.
Bonagura has them facing off against Georgia Tech in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. This bowl game is played in Yankee Stadium in New York City. That would be a great trip for Husker fans to make and celebrate their first postseason game in eight years.
Schlabach predicts that the Huskers will be in the Duke's Mayo Bowl also agaisnt Georgia Tech. This would not be as exciting of a trip. Charlotte, North Carolina is closer than New York, but much less interesting of a location. Either way, the Yellowjackets would be a worthy opponent and provide Nebraska with a competitive game.
The fact that the Huskers will be playing in a bowl game again is cause for celebration. The atmosphere at the bowl game will be a joyous one for Husker fans, no matter where it is. However, between these two options, playing in Yankee Stadium has to sound like a cooler opportunity for most fans who want to make the trip.
