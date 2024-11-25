Nebraska Basketball Receives Votes for Associated Press Top 25 Following Creighton Upset
The Nebraska men's basketball team has received attention from the Associated Press for the first time in 2024 following their in-state upset.
After taking down then-rated No. 14 Creighton on Friday night in Omaha 74-63, the Huskers (4-1) received votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 rankings released on Monday. The Big Red would be the 35th ranked team in terms of votes received by the poll. The last time Nebraska was ranked by the AP was in 2018, as the Huskers peaked at No. 24 on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31.
Nebraska's lone loss of the season so far came to Saint Mary's, who also received votes in this week's poll and would be ranked No. 30. After suffering their home loss, Creighton fell seven spots from No. 14 to No. 21. The Bluejays skid is tied for the largest drop in the poll this week wth No. 24 Arizona falling to No. 24 and No. 13 Purdue dropping from No. 6.
The Big Ten Conference featured no teams in this week's top ten with the Boilermakers drop, but still did include three programs. No. 13 Purdue, No. 14 Indiana, and No. 15 Wisconsin created a conference log-jam in the middle of the pack of the AP rankings. The Hoosiers (4-0) moved up two spots while the Badgers (7-0) lifted four. Eight other conference teams earned votes, including Ohio State, Illinois, Nebraska, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, and Maryland.
Previously ranked Rutgers fell out of the top 25 after being placed at No. 24 last week. Likewise, Michigan garnered votes in last week's poll but did not receive any in Monday's edition.
The Big 12 remained at the top of the Associated Press poll with Kansas (5-0) receiving 51 of the first place votes. Iowa State stayed put at No. 5, while Houston rose to No. 6. The conference had a total of six programs featured, including No. 16 Cincinnati, No. 17 Baylor, and the Wildcats.
The Southeastern Conference flexed with nine teams in the top 25 and four inside of the top ten. No. 4 Auburn, No. 7 Tennesee, No. 8 Kentucky, and No. 9 Alabama led the way despite the Crimson Tide giving ground to both the Volunteers and the Wildcats. No. 18 Florida, No. 19 Arkansas, and No. 20 Texas A&M all rose in this week's poll, while No. 23 Ole Miss remained in their same position.
The Big East remained a three-team feature in the poll as UConn remained at No. 2, Marquette jumped up five spots to No. 10, and the Bluejays of Creighton fell to No. 21. Gonzaga (5-0) remained at No. 3. The ACC could only muster two programs for the second-straight week, as No. 11 Duke and No. 12 North Carolina remained the lone programs to represent the Atlantic Coast.
Nebraska overcame its first top 25 battle this season against Creighton, and will not face another currently ranked foe until Dec. 13 when the Huskers welcome No. 14 Indiana to Pinnacle Bank Arena. This week the Huskers battle South Dakota on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. CST then take on North Florida on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST.
Associated Press Top 25
- Kansas
- UConn
- Gonzaga
- Auburn
- Iowa State
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Alabama
- Marquette
- Duke
- North Carolina
- Purdue
- Indiana
- Wisconsin
- Cincinnati
- Baylor
- Florida
- Arkansas
- Texas A&M
- Creighton
- Xavier
- Ole Miss
- Arizona
- Mississippi State
