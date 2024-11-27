College Football Playoff Places Four Big Ten Teams in Top 10
The top four of the College Football Playoff committee's rankings remained the same for another week, as plenty of other changes came from a chaotic weekend in college football.
Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, and Penn State went No. 1 through No. 4, respectively, for another week in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, as the selection committee made their selections prior to the final week of the regular season. The biggest drop in their top 10 came from previously ranked No. 5 Indiana, as the Hoosiers dropped to No. 10 after a 38-15 loss at Ohio State.
Replacing the Hoosiers is No. 5 Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish walloped previously unbeaten Army 49-14 dropping the Black Knights out of the top 25. Following Notre Dame came No. 6 Miami, No. 7 Georgia, and No. 8 Tennessee. No. 9 SMU moved ahead four spots to sneak past the Hoosiers in the top 10.
With the new 12-team playoff format, Oregon, Texas, Miami, and No. 11 Boise State would be placed as the highest-ranking conference champions and would be awarded first-round byes. The Big 12's Arizona State clocked in at No. 16, good enough for a first-round contest as the fifth-highest rated conference champion. The Sun Devils would become the No. 12 seed facing the No. 5 team on the road.
The first round matchups under this week's rankings would include No. 5 Ohio State welcoming No. 12 Arizona State, No. 11 Indiana visiting No. 6 Penn State, No. 10 SMU at No. 7 Notre Dame, and No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Georgia. Those winners would then go on to face Boise State, Miami, Texas, and Oregon, respectively.
No. 12 Clemson would be left out of the playoff with the current rankings despite being a top-12 team in the current rankings. The Tigers are currently ahead of several three-loss SEC programs such as No. 13 Alabama, No. 14 Ole Miss, and No. 15 South Carolina. The three teams all lost in shocking upsets on Saturday, as the Crimson Tide dropped a 24-3 loss at Oklahoma, Florida jumped on Ole Miss 24-17, and Texas A&M fell in an overtime shocker 43-41 at Auburn.
The Big 12's frontrunners still have a hill to climb, as Iowa State jumped up four spots to No. 18 following a win at Utah. Colorado fell at Arrowhead Stadium to unranked Kansas, dropping them to No. 25. The Cyclones, Buffaloes, and Arizona State all have a chance to play for a Big 12 Championship game bid with this weekend's contest.
The remaining top 25 included another Big Ten team as Illinois was featured at No. 23. The SEC led the way with eight total teams, including No. 21 Missouri. The three non-Power Four programs included Boise State, No. 17 Tulane, and No. 22 UNLV.
The next playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with the final committee rankings arriving on Sunday, Dec. 8, after the conference championship games.
College Football Playoff Rankings
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Miami (FL)
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Tulane
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- Colorado
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 3-Star TE Bear Tenney Decommits from NU
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 DB CJ Bronaugh Commits to the Huskers
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Little Things for Nebraska Football to Clean Up, and a Look at Iowa
MORE: QB Grade: Dylan Raiola vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Dana Holgorsen Dives Into Changes He's Made With Nebraska's Offense
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.