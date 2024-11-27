All Huskers

Huskers Hop Past Roos, 84-38

Nebraska women's basketball has no problem in its bounce-back game against Kansas City.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Kansas City.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Kansas City. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

In a bounce-back game after losing at Creighton Friday, the Nebraska women's basketball team dominated.

No. 25 Nebraska (6-1) beat Kansas City (2-5), 84-38. The Huskers are now 6-1 all-time against the Roos, with the only loss coming in overtime in 1983.

NU never trailed, getting a transition 3 from Callin Hake to open the scoring. The Huskers started the game on a 12-2 run and never let the difference get to single digits after the first quarter.

Nebraska guard Callin Hake shoots against Kansas City.
Nebraska guard Callin Hake shoots against Kansas City. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska shot just 37.9% but tallied 12-of-29 3s. NU also got to the free throw line 28 times, making 22 of them. Kansas City shot 21.7%, including 1-of-14 on 3s, adding 11-of-14 free throws.

NU forced KC into 22 turnovers, with 13 coming by way of steals. Those turnover turned into 21 Big Red points.

Five Huskers scored in double figures, led by Hake with 16 points. The junior cashed in 5-of-9 3s.

Nebraska guard Alberte Rimdal shoots against Kansas City.
Nebraska guard Alberte Rimdal shoots against Kansas City. / Nebraska Athletics

Alberte Rimdal also had a solid day from 3, making a trio of them as part of a 15-point night. Alexis Markowski tallied another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Nebraska is back in action next Tuesday hosting Lindenwood. That game is set for a 7 p.m. CST tip on B1G+.

Box score

Kaleb Henry
