Keeping Dana Holgorsen and Beating Iowa: A Common Fan Thanksgiving
The Common Fans talk the latest in Husker football and look ahead to the Iowa game.
In this story:
It’s another View from the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald’s Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk about the big win over Wisconsin and look ahead to Iowa.
- Huskers are going bowling!
- Possible bowl destinations.
- The Dana Holgorsen impact: simplifying the playbook, promoting competition, improving performance.
- What does Holgorsen’s future hold?
- Does he want to be a head coach again? Will he be back at Nebraska?
Plus, looking ahead to Iowa:
- Night game in 20 degree temperatures.
- Iowa has been very strong at home.
- Hawkeyes on 4th string quarterback.
- They may not need much in the passing game – Kaleb Johnson is one of the best running backs in the country.
- Iowa rushing offense vs Nebraska rush D: strength on strength.
- Would most Husker fans be happy with 7-5 at this point?
Finally, some turkey talk:
- Favorite Thanksgiving dishes and side dishes.
- What are we thankful for when it comes to Nebraska football?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
