All Huskers

Nebraska Football Recruiting: 3-Star TE Bear Tenney Decommits from NU

Three-star tight end Bear Tenney no longer intends to join the Nebraska football program.

Kaleb Henry

2025 tight end prospect Bear Tenney.
2025 tight end prospect Bear Tenney. / @BearTenney on X
In this story:

On the same day Nebraska football picked up a 2026 commitment, a 2025 recruit has decided to reopen his recruitment.

Three-star tight end Bear Tenney has decommitted from the Huskers. He made the announcement on social media.

"After much thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment and decommit from the University of Nebraska," Tenney said. "This decision was not easy, and it comes with the utmost respect for Nebraska's program, staff, team, and everything they represent."

Tenney had been committed to Nebraska since April. The 6-5, 255-pound prospect from Utah carries more than three-dozen offers, including BYU and Utah.

Nebraska's 2025 class is now at 19 commits. Tenney was the only tight end in the class, though there continues to be movement for a flip of four-star tight end Chase Loftin out of Millard South near Omaha.

MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 DB CJ Bronaugh Commits to the Huskers

MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Little Things for Nebraska Football to Clean Up, and a Look at Iowa

MORE: QB Grade: Dylan Raiola vs. Wisconsin

MORE: Dana Holgorsen Dives Into Changes He's Made With Nebraska's Offense

MORE: Nick Handley Show: Bowl Eligibility & Iowa Preview with Jay Moore

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Recruiting