Nebraska Football Recruiting: 3-Star TE Bear Tenney Decommits from NU
On the same day Nebraska football picked up a 2026 commitment, a 2025 recruit has decided to reopen his recruitment.
Three-star tight end Bear Tenney has decommitted from the Huskers. He made the announcement on social media.
"After much thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment and decommit from the University of Nebraska," Tenney said. "This decision was not easy, and it comes with the utmost respect for Nebraska's program, staff, team, and everything they represent."
Tenney had been committed to Nebraska since April. The 6-5, 255-pound prospect from Utah carries more than three-dozen offers, including BYU and Utah.
Nebraska's 2025 class is now at 19 commits. Tenney was the only tight end in the class, though there continues to be movement for a flip of four-star tight end Chase Loftin out of Millard South near Omaha.
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 DB CJ Bronaugh Commits to the Huskers
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Little Things for Nebraska Football to Clean Up, and a Look at Iowa
MORE: QB Grade: Dylan Raiola vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Dana Holgorsen Dives Into Changes He's Made With Nebraska's Offense
MORE: Nick Handley Show: Bowl Eligibility & Iowa Preview with Jay Moore
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.