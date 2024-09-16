Carriker Chronicles: Just How Good is Nebraska?
Nebraska's best team in a decade?
In this story:
Adam Carriker believes this is possibly Nebraska's best team in a decade. Husker fans are excited! There's a lot of positives, but there's also areas the Huskers need to improve on. Adam discusses those, how they can be addressed & Nebraska's upcoming opponents too. He also directly answers just how good this Husker team is, what they've proven so far & what the future might hold for the rest of this season!
