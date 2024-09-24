Carriker Chronicles: Will Nebraska Football Bounce Back From Illinois Loss?
Straight talk from Adam, plus injury insights from Dr. Scott Strasburger and when players might return.
In this story:
Adam is as real and honest as it gets, and that's what you've come to expect from him. This episode is no different. Adam talks about Matt Rhule's 2-20 career record vs. ranked teams, how Tony White needs to adjust to what other teams are doing to the Blackshirts, and why Nebraska needs to be at least 5-2 after seven games! Also, our orthopedic expert, Dr. Scott Strasburger, answers Adam's questions about Nebraska's concerning injuries.
