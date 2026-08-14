Coach Dakiel Shorts Challenges Nebraska's Wide Receiver Room Before Saturday's Scrimmage

Dakiel Shorts has plenty to like about his wide receiver room right now.

Even so, he took the opportunity after practice Friday to challenge some of his players to step up in fall camp. Most notably, that included a player Husker fans know well: Jacory Barney Jr.

With the first, and potentially only, full scrimmage Nebraska will hold this fall set for tomorrow morning, here are the biggest storylines surrounding the Big Red's pass catchers heading into 2026.

Jacory Barney Jr. reacts after catching a Hail Mary touchdown pass at the end of the first half last season against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Challenging a Leader Within the Room

There's no denying Jacory Barney Jr. is one of the most versatile and electric players in the Big Ten. He was one of 39 players included on the preseason Paul Hornung Award Watch List earlier this week.

However, Coach Shorts doesn't need Barney to be versatile to be great. Instead, he just needs his playmaking ability in the return game to carry over to the offensive side of the ball.

“I just want to see the guy be consistent,” said Shorts. “Jacory is a really good football player. We all know what he can do in the return game and how he can change the game on punt returns. Now, it's time to take that, you know, electricness from the return game to the receiver position.”

Kwazi Gilmer during a spring football practice in 2026. | @huskerfootball/Instagra

How Kwazi Gilmer is Coming Along

Helping him do that has been UCLA transfer wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, who caught 81 passes for 880 yards and 6 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Bruins. Together, he and Barney have been helping each other improve.

Even so, Shorts suggested Gilmer has something of his own to learn.

“Kwazi is a very unique player,” Shorts said. “He's got a lot of, you know, savvy and creativity to him. Obviously, he was a two-year starter at UCLA. So, you know, as he continues to adjust here, it's just molding him into the vision that we want him to be, while allowing him to still be himself.”

Janiran Bonner carries the ball last season against Cincinnati. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Janiran Bonner's Unique Role

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Janiran Bonner has been NU's multi-tool on offense for the past several years. As Bonner enters his final season healthy, Shorts suggested he'll fill a unique role.

“He's basically his own position offensively,” Shorts said. “[Marcus Satterfield] does a great job with him in the tight end stuff. [Dana Holgorsen] does a great job with him in the receiver stuff. When you get a guy like that back now, it definitely improves the offense from a physicality standpoint. Having him out there, it's like a security blanket as a coach.”

"It's his first time playing football in a while, since the injury," Shorts continued. "But he's doing really well. He's an extremely good blocker. With his size and his presence, he wants to thump you. It's nice to have that out there."

Cortez Mills Jr. races for a touchdown against Houston Christian. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Cortez Mills Can Improve

Cortez Mills played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2025, totaling nine receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown. He gave the Huskers some much-needed depth a season ago, but Shorts wants to see the former four-star recruit continue to grow.

“Just consistency from Cortez,” Shorts said when suggesting what he wants to see. “He's such a likable kid, and I really do think he likes football. Just trying to get a step better every day. So, if he can continue to do that, I think he'll be just fine.”

Mills will likely find himself somewhere in the rotation once again this fall. He'll need to continue developing his game before competing for a starting role.

Dana Holgorsen watches warmups before last season's game against Michigan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holgorsen’s “Demanding” Nature With the Wide Receivers

NU's offensive coordinator, Dana Holgorsen, played wide receiver himself in college. As a result, he's always been a little harder on the pass-catching group.

Shorts, who played for Holgorsen at West Virginia, has seen it firsthand. And while Nebraska's wideouts have been handling it well, he reminds them to focus on the lesson, not the tone their offensive coordinator has when instructing them.

“When he's on the field, he's very hard on those guys,” Shorts said. “I tell them, just take the message and not the tone. He loves football. He likes having an explosive offense. He likes having a good offense that can put up points. So, having the guys just buy into him and his coaching style, which they have been doing a great job of (is the biggest takeaway).”

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