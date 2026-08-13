Projecting Huskers' Week 1 Starting Lineup After First Week of Fall Camp

Week one of the college football season is under a month away and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have made it through their first week of fall camp. A few position battles have been the talk of fall camp so far.

That raises the question of who will fill the starting roles when week one comes around. Here's who we think will do so when Nebraska takes on the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday, September 5, at Memorial Stadium

Offense

Quarterback

Projected Starter: Anthony Colandrea (Sr.)

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea at practice Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026 | Nebraska Athletics via X

This hasn't changed since the last time we did this, as the former UNLV Rebels and Virginia Cavaliers quarterback is expected to be the starter.

Anthony Colandrea was the 2025 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year while playing for coach Dan Mullen in Las Vegas and made him a top 25 quarterback in the portal. Obviously, if you are playing quarterback at Nebraska comes with expectations, but Colandrea should be able to manage those.

Colandrea does a good job of getting out of the pocket to make plays. The senior threw for 3,459 yards on 275 of 417 passes with 23 touchdowns along with 649 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

He will have to beat out sophomore quarterbacks TJ Lateef and Daniel Kaelin, but Colandrea seems to still be the favorite.

Running Back

Projected Starter: Isaiah Mozee (So.)

This is still an ongoing position battle, as realistically three players could be competing for the most carries. In fact, the position battle could go through the first couple of weeks of the season as the Huskers are trying to find a replacement for now Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson.

The three main players competing have been sophomore Isaiah Mozee, redshirt sophomore Mekhi Nelson, who was cleared to practice before the start of fall camp and true freshman Jamal Rule. Rule once again is a dark horse for this position group and could be a serious contender to get snaps throughout the season with a good performance during the rest of fall camp.

Wide Receiver

Projected Starters: Nyziah Hunter (Sr.), Jacory Barney Jr (Jr.) and Kwazi Gilmer (Sr.)

Nyziah Hunter wide receiver 2026-03-10 Nebraska football practice | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nyziah Hunter and Jacory Barney Jr. return as starters from a season ago, along with the addition of Kwazi Gilmer, who was a starter at UCLA last season.

Hunter was the leader of the receiver room last season with 43 catches for 617 yards and five touchdowns, while Barney caught 45 passes for 484 yards and five touchdowns. While with the Bruins, Gilmer caught 50 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns.

Tight End

Projected Starter: Luke Lindenmeyer (Sr.)

The La Vista, Nebraska native is expected to be the starting tight end for a second straight season after a career-best season. Luke Lindenmeyer caught 29 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns and is expected to do great things in 2026.

A couple names to watch below Lindenmeyer are junior Carter Nelson, freshman Luke Sorensen and even senior receiver/fullback hybrid Janiran Bonner. In jumbo sets, look for junior Eric Ingwerson to contribute regularly as a blocker.

Offensive Line

Projected Tackles: Elijah Pritchett (Sr.), Tree Babalade (Jr.)

Projected Guards: Paul Mubenga (Jr.), Brendan Black (Sr.)

Projected Center: Justin Evans (Sr.)

The Huskers' offensive line is, on paper, one of the best they have had in the past decade. It has been a process in rebuilding the group over the past few seasons and new offensive line coach Geep Wade has done a great job doing so.

Nebraska has two returning starters in seniors Elijah Pritchett and Justin Evans, who are both on All-Big Ten watch and could hear their names called in the next NFL Draft . The Huskers brought in three portal players in South Carolina junior tackle Tree Babalade, junior LSU guard Paul Mubenga and senior Iowa State guard Brendan Black. All three fill in major holes on the offensive line and are players that the underclassmen can learn from for the future.

Defense

Defensive Line

Projected Edge Rushers: Williams Nwaneri (So.), Cameron Lenhardt (Sr.)

Projected Defensive Tackle: Jahsear Whittington (So.)

Projected Nose Tackle: Riley Van Poppel (Jr.)

Nebraska defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel warms up ahead of the 2025 game against USC. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Defensive coordinator Rob Aurich has spoken highly of this group as of late, saying the competition has been strong, especially in the interior. When asked, Aurich spoke highly of Pitt transfer defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington, who could be pushing to be a starter week one. Another player to watch to be a starter is Boston College transfer Owen Stoudmire.

Edge rushers are expected to be sophomore Williams Nwaneri, who started in 2025 and is expected to make a jump in 2026, and senior Cameron Lenhardt. A couple of players who could be rotational pieces and could potentially start are senior UCLA transfer Anthony Jones and sophomore Kade Pietrzak.

Linebackers

Projected Starters: Owen Chambliss (Sr.), Vincent Shavers Jr. (Jr.)

The Huskers' linebacker corps is one of the best position groups on this defense and will be led by junior San Diego State transfer Owen Chambliss and junior Vincent Shavers, who started for the Huskers last season. Both are expected to have vital roles for Nebraska's defense in 2026 and will help shore up the run game, while being solid against the pass.

A couple of other players to watch who are expected to have rotational roles include senior Oregon State transfer Dexter Foster, sophomore Dawson Merritt and redshirt freshman Iowa State transfer Will Hawthorne.

Defensive Backs

Projected Cornerbacks: Andrew Marshall (Sr.), Jeremiah Charles (Jr.)

Projected Safeties: Dwayne McDougle (Sr.), Jamir Conn (Sr.)

Projected Nickel: Donovan Jones (So.)

The defensive backs are an interesting group to watch the rest of fall camp and into the season. Aurich has said he wants the five best guys on the field at all times, which creates an interesting competition at all positions.

Former Idaho transfer and starter from last season Andrew Marshall is one of main leaders of the defensive back room. Senior San Diego State transfer Dwayne McDougle is a plug-and-play guy at safety along with senior Southern Illinois transfer Jamir Conn. Sophomore Donovan Jones is slated to start at the nickel, who saw the field a lot during his freshman season.

The CB2 battle will be one to watch as there are few in the running for the starting position for week one. Junior Jeremiah Charles is the leader at the moment, as he was taking first-team snaps during the spring. Behind Charles is senior FIU transfer Victor Evans III, former five-star true freshman Danny Odem and even sophomores Amare Sanders and Kahmir Prescott.

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