Buying or Selling the Hype Around Nebraska's Wide Receivers Room

Last season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers' wide receiver room fell short of what it could have been. The Huskers got a strong showing in 2025 from Nyziah Hunter, one of the fastest wideouts in the country with some memorable long touchdowns. However, Jacory Barney Jr. and Dane Key failed to match their production from the previous year.

In 2026, though, Nebraska adds a talented wideout from the portal and returns a considerable amount of talent. Really, Husker fans don't have any reason not to buy the hype around the wide receiver room.

Looking for more from Barney

Nebraska will need a better 2026 season from Barney after something of a sophomore slump in 2025. The former four-star athlete from Florida showed flashes of brilliance during his freshman season in 2024 as he hauled in 55 receptions. In 2025, though, Barney caught 10 fewer passes, and more than 10 percent of his 485 receiving yards came the 52-yard Hail Mary against Michigan.

In his career, Barney is averaging only 9.3 yards per catch. Barney has lacked yards after the catch and seemed to be taken down a little more easily than Nebraska would like. But it is also noteworthy that Barney was used a lot underneath and lacked explosive plays as a result. Also, his contributions in the return game last season should not go unappreciated.



The Huskers' top three receivers could all be WR1s, but a more explosive version of Barney is essential to the offense's success.

Hunter showed what he can do

Meanwhile, Hunter last season caught 43 passes for 617 yards, five touchdowns, and 14.3 yards per reception. He was explosive in 2025, but he racked up just 92 yards in his final four games of the season. A lot of those explosive yards came via big screen plays against Michigan State and Maryland.

Hunter's lack of yards late in the season, though, was affected by quarterback Dylan Raiola's injury, as offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen became much more conservative with true freshman TJ Lateef behind center. Nebraska appeared to avoid throwing downfield, even when Barney or Hunter created separation.

In 2026, the Huskers would love to see the early-2025 version of Hunter, who might've finished as one of the nation's most productive wideouts had Raiola not been injured. If Anthony Colandrea's arm allows Holgorsen to open up his playbook, big things could be in store for Hunter.

Gilmer joins the mix

A third Husker who could be WR1 this year is an underrated transfer with great speed and tools, Kwazi Gilmer. Gilmer was UCLA's top wideout last season with 50 receptions, 535 yards and four touchdowns. Nebraska would love to see more yards after the catch from Gilmer as well, but he excelled at contested catches and was one of Nico Iamaleava's favorite targets in short-yardage situations.



At the very least, Gilmer is a solid WR2 or WR3. Fall camp and the first three games of the 2026 season will determine who will be Colandrea's top target, but all three could compete for that role.

More than just three

Also notable about the wide receiver room is the depth.



Nebraska returns two receivers who looked good as freshmen in 2025. Quinn Clark caught five passes for one touchdown and 132 yards. At 6-foot-5, Clark uses his size and athleticism to his advantage, giving Nebraska an intriguing option who offers depth at the very least. The offseason chatter around Clark is only growing as he continues to make impressive catches, and a breakout season from him would not come as a shock.

Cortez Mills Jr. was a true freshman in 2025 and showed great potential. The former four-star had nine receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown, showing speed and the ability to be a serious threat, especially with a 63-yard touchdown against Houston Christian in 2025.

Fans also shouldn't forget Demitrius Bell, even though he has struggled to stay healthy and has yet to record a career reception. He could be a dangerous wideout if he is healthy in 2026.

The Huskers also have a wide receiver described by Holgorsen as a "safety blanket." Once listed as a fullback, senior Janiran Bonner is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound Swiss Army knife on offense. After suffering a season-ending injury in the first game of 2025, Bonner returns as a potential weapon at multiple spots on the field, including wide receiver. His versatility is a welcome bonus for the offense.

How good can the offense be?

The wideout room has experience, speed and depth, but does that mean Nebraska's offense can be elite in 2026? The Huskers' new QB, Anthony Colandrea, has the arm strength and mobility needed to give Holgorsen plenty of options as a play-caller. In addition, the 2025 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year will be working behind what should be an improved offensive line.

Nebraska emphasized its offensive trenches by replacing the position coach and adding three experienced and massive players from the portal: Paul Mubenga, Brendan Black and Tree Babalade. They join established starters Justin Evans and Elijah Pritchett, plus a number of experienced backups.

If there is a question mark, it's at running back. It's a young, inexperienced room after a season in which All-America running back Emmett Johnson got the lion's share of snaps. Nebraska needs at least one RB to emerge in 2026. The retooled O-line could help make that happen.

Recent seasons have seen the offense fall short of its preseason hype and expectations. In order for 2026 to be different, each position group must step up — and the wide receiver room appears more than capable of doing its part.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting Hus4kerMax.com daily.